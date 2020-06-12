Tencent-backed investor consortium to take Bitauto private in $1.1 bln deal

June 12 (Reuters) - Chinese car comparison website Bitauto Holdings Ltd BITA.N said on Friday it would be taken private by a Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK backed investor consortium in an all-cash deal for $1.1 billion.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

