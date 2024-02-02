Tencent axes Square Enix 'Nier' mobile game as it hunts for a new hit -sources

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tencent 0700.HK halted the development of a highly anticipated mobile game based on Square Enix's "Nier" franchise in December, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, marking a setback in the Chinese gaming giant's hunt for new hits.

Shenzhen-based Tencent cancelled the project that had been in the works for nearly two years in part because it struggled to find a compelling monetisation model given the expensive development costs and franchise rights, according to the people, who were not authorised to speak publicly.

Tencent and Tokyo-based Square Enix 9684.T, also the developer of the popular "Final Fantasy" franchise, declined to comment.

The world's biggest gaming company had gone on a spending spree signing licensing deals with popular franchises, where in many cases it was willing to pay owners an extra premium in order to outbid rivals like NetEase 9999.HK.

Chairman Pony Ma said on Monday that Tencent's gaming business, which accounts for more than 30% of revenue, was under threat because some of its recent games had fallen short of expectations.

The "Nier" mobile game's development had made significant progress before it was axed, including a playable internal demo that showcased its robust designs in both story and combat, one of the people said.

The cancellation of "Nier" has not led to any job losses because employees are allowed to transfer to other Tencent units, the people said.

HIGH ROYALTY FEES

As growth in mobile games slows and development costs rise, Tencent is finding that many IP games are becoming too expensive to pursue, the people said.

One of the people said that Tencent was only willing to pay royalty fees below 10% in recent negotiations with IP holders.

Meanwhile, competitors such as miHoYo and NetEase have found massive success with hits based on their own IP games such as "Genshin Impact" and "Eggy Party", putting further pressure on Tencent.

The Chinese company is hoping to revive its fortunes with a slate of other IP games for smartphones waiting to be launched this year or in 2025, including "Delta Force", "Need for Speed" and "Assassin's Creed".

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Brenda Goh and Jamie Freed)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.