Tencent applies to sell billions of dollars in bonds globally

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings plans to conduct an international offering of notes under a programme to certain professional investors, the company said in a statement late Monday.

The previously announced programme has a maximum limit of $20 billion, of which $12 billion of notes are already outstanding, the company said in a separate statement.

Tencent said it intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

An Application has been made by the company for listing of programme within 12 months after May 25 by way of debt issues, Tencent added.

