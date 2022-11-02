Tencent and China Unicom gain approval to set up 'mixed ownership' company

November 02, 2022 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings 0700.HK and state-owned telecommunications firm China Unicom 600050.SS have received regulatory approval to set up a so-called "mixed ownership" company, a public document showed on Wednesday.

China has been accelerating its push for mixed-ownership reforms in an effort to boost the competitiveness of state firms.

It was not immediately clear what the planned company would do.

Shares in China Unicom surged 10% in Shanghai, forcing a temporary suspension of trade. Trade in its Hong Kong-listed shares 0762.HK had ended before the news emerged as the stock market there was closed early due to a typhoon.

The State Administration for Market Regulation approved the application, according to a list it published.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter