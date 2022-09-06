Tencent acquires stake in Ubisoft's family holding

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - French games developer Ubisoft UBIP.PA said on Tuesday that Tencent will buy a 49.9% stake with 5% voting rights in Guillemot Brothers Limited, the holding of the Guillemot family who founded Ubisoft.

Tencent's investment in Guillemot Brothers Limited amounts to 300 million euros, at an implied valuation of 80 euros per Ubisoft share, Ubisoft said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.