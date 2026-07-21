Is TENB Stock a Buy Now or Fairly Valued After Its Big 2026 Rally?

Tenable Holdings TENB has rebounded sharply, making valuation the key issue for investors. The stock’s strong move reflects improving fundamentals, but it also reduces the margin of safety.

The better question now is not whether Tenable is a stronger company. It is whether the stock still offers enough upside after the rally, especially with its near-term rating profile turning less favorable.

TENB Rally Raises the Valuation Question

TENB shares have gained 69.5% year to date and 19.8% over the past year. That performance easily outpaces the Zacks sub-industry, which is down 6.7% year to date and 15.6% over the past year.



The valuation picture is balanced. TENB trades at 3.9X forward 12-month sales, close to the sub-industry’s 4.0X but below its own five-year median of 4.8X. That makes the stock neither deeply discounted nor clearly expensive.



Qualys QLYS, Rapid7 RPD and Palo Alto Networks PANW remain useful comparisons for investors tracking cybersecurity spending, platform consolidation and exposure-management demand. Tenable’s valuation looks reasonable against that backdrop, but the stock’s rally makes fresh upside harder to justify without stronger execution.

Tenable’s Growth Drivers Still Look Real

Tenable One remains the central growth driver. The platform accounted for 41% of new business in the first quarter of 2026, up 800 basis points year over year, helped by new logo additions and multiple six-figure wins.



The company added 406 new enterprise platform customers and 43 net new six-figure customers in the quarter. Its net dollar expansion rate was 105%, pointing to continued retention and expansion within the customer base.



AI is adding urgency to Tenable’s story. As vulnerability discovery accelerates, customers are moving toward platforms that can unify visibility, prioritize risk and automate remediation. That demand trend also keeps Qualys, Rapid7 and Palo Alto Networks in the investor conversation as cybersecurity buyers evaluate broader platform choices.

TENB’s Profitability Adds to the Bull Case

Tenable’s profitability is improving even as headline revenue growth becomes more measured. First-quarter non-GAAP operating margin reached 23.6%, up 320 basis points year over year, while non-GAAP gross margin improved to 82.2%.



The company’s recurring revenue mix adds support. Recurring revenues represented 96% of total revenues in the quarter, giving Tenable a more predictable base as Tenable One penetration increases.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TENB’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $1.95, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating 22.64% year-over-year growth. That earnings outlook shows why profitability and operating leverage remain important parts of the investment case.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tenable Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tenable Holdings, Inc. Quote

Tenable’s Risks Limit a More Aggressive Call

The risks are meaningful. Tenable generated 94% of fiscal 2025 revenues through channel partners, with one distributor accounting for 32% of revenues and 28% of accounts receivable.

Acquisition integration is another factor. Tenable acquired Vulcan Cyber for $148.5 million and Apex Security for $47.8 million in 2025 to expand cyber risk management and AI attack surface security capabilities.



Foreign exchange also matters, with 39% of revenues generated outside the Americas. Competition from Qualys, Rapid7 and Palo Alto Networks could also pressure pricing or differentiation if AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities become less exclusive over time.

What the TENB Price Target Implies

The $42 price target reflects 4.1X forward 12-month sales. With the stock recently at $37.76, that target suggests some upside, but not enough to support a highly bullish stance after the rally.



Tenable has credible catalysts in Tenable One, Hexa AI, customer additions, cash flow generation and buybacks. Still, investors may want clearer proof that revenue growth can accelerate before assigning a higher sales multiple.



Among its peers, while Qualys offers exposure to vulnerability management, Rapid7 competes across security operations and vulnerability management, and Palo Alto Networks remains a broader cybersecurity platform benchmark. TENB needs sustained execution to stand out in that group.

How TENB’s Rating Signals Read Today

The bottom line is that TENB looks fundamentally stronger but not an obvious buy after its big move. The stock’s valuation is not stretched versus the sub-industry, but the rally, execution risks and short-term rating profile argue for patience.



TENB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank points to a less favorable near-term earnings estimate revision backdrop, which limits the case for chasing the stock despite solid platform momentum.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock has a VGM Score of A, with a Value Score of D, Growth Score of A and Momentum Score of A. The Growth and Momentum scores support the bull case, but the weak Value Score and Zacks Rank #4 suggest the setup is closer to fairly valued than a clear bargain.

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Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.