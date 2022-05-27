TENB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (Symbol: TENB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.83, changing hands as high as $52.12 per share. Tenable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TENB's low point in its 52 week range is $38.77 per share, with $63.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.