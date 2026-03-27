Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Tenaya Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:TNYA) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,355.27% from the latest reported closing price of $0.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaya Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 28.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNYA is 0.14%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 90.84% to 68,523K shares. The put/call ratio of TNYA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 9,400K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empery Asset Management holds 5,414K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 4,616K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 55.66% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,200K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Anson Funds Management holds 4,153K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

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