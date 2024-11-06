News & Insights

Stocks
TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (30c), consensus (37c)

November 06, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“We are pleased to share meaningful progress on our lead TN-201 gene therapy program during the third quarter, including an early positive safety update and DSMB clearance to dose escalate to Cohort 2 in the MyPEAK-1 study. We remain on track to report early clinical data from the first three patients from Cohort 1 of this study in December,” said Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Tenaya. “We also shared updates to MyPEAK-1 study eligibility criteria that are expected to enhance enrollment and adjustments to the timing and frequency of cardiac biopsies that are expected to support deeper insights into TN-201 expression going forward. Overall, these updates create positive momentum going into the year-end data release, as well as for future updates in 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TNYA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNYA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.