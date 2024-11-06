Tenaya Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (30c), consensus (37c)

“We are pleased to share meaningful progress on our lead TN-201 gene therapy program during the third quarter, including an early positive safety update and DSMB clearance to dose escalate to Cohort 2 in the MyPEAK-1 study. We remain on track to report early clinical data from the first three patients from Cohort 1 of this study in December,” said Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Tenaya. “We also shared updates to MyPEAK-1 study eligibility criteria that are expected to enhance enrollment and adjustments to the timing and frequency of cardiac biopsies that are expected to support deeper insights into TN-201 expression going forward. Overall, these updates create positive momentum going into the year-end data release, as well as for future updates in 2025.”

