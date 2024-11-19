News & Insights

Stocks
TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics reports inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule

November 19, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 12,000 shares of Tenaya common stock to two new non-executive employees in connection with the commencement of their employment. The stock options have an exercise price of $1.97 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Tenaya’s common stock on November 15, 2024. Each stock option has a ten-year term and vests as follows over a total of four years: 1/4th of the original number of shares subject to the stock option shall vest on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and 1/48th of the original number of shares subject to the stock option shall vest every month thereafter, subject to such employee’s continued service with Tenaya on each such date.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TNYA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNYA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.