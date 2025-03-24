Tenaya Therapeutics Publishes Positive Preclinical Data for TN-201 Gene Therapy Targeting MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Tenaya Therapeutics reports positive preclinical data for TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, published in Nature Communications.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the publication of promising preclinical data for its gene therapy candidate, TN-201, designed to treat Myosin-Binding Protein C3 (MYBPC3)-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Published in Nature Communications, the data underscores TN-201's ability to effectively deliver a functional MYBPC3 gene to heart cells, resulting in increased MyBP-C protein levels and improvements in cardiac function. Key findings demonstrate that TN-201 reverses left ventricular hypertrophy and improves overall cardiac function at doses significantly lower than wild-type levels. The therapy is currently being tested in the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, where it aims to establish safety and efficacy in patients with MYBPC3-associated HCM. Tenaya's leadership expressed optimism about the potential of TN-201 to transform treatment approaches for this severe genetic heart condition.
Potential Positives
- Positive preclinical data for TN-201 published in Nature Communications, highlighting significant advancements in treating MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).
- Demonstrated potential to reverse left ventricular hypertrophy and improve multiple cardiac function parameters at low doses.
- Ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial (MyPEAK-1) to assess TN-201's safety and efficacy, with plans to present additional data at an upcoming major cardiology conference.
- Tenaya's commitment to addressing the underlying causes of heart disease through innovative gene therapies, positioning the company as a leader in the biotech sector focused on cardiac conditions.
Potential Negatives
- Although preclinical data appears positive, there is no guarantee that TN-201 will demonstrate safety and efficacy in upcoming clinical trials, raising concerns about the viability of the therapy.
- The press release includes multiple forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could significantly impact the company's future performance and prospects.
- Tenaya's reliance on third-party relationships and the ability to secure additional funding are presented as potential risks, which may undermine its operational stability and ability to advance product development.
FAQ
What is TN-201?
TN-201 is a gene therapy candidate for treating MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy developed by Tenaya Therapeutics.
What disease does TN-201 aim to treat?
TN-201 targets MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), the most common genetic cause of heart disease.
What were the results of the preclinical studies for TN-201?
Preclinical studies showed TN-201 improved cardiac function and reversed left ventricular hypertrophy in models of HCM.
Where can I find the published results of TN-201's studies?
The preclinical data for TN-201 was published in the journal Nature Communications.
When will MyPEAK-1 clinical trial results be presented?
Initial data from the MyPEAK-1 clinical trial will be presented at the upcoming American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions.
$TNYA Insider Trading Activity
$TNYA insiders have traded $TNYA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID V GOEDDEL purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998
- GROUP III GP, LP COLUMN purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998
- FARAZ ALI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,741 shares for an estimated $5,244.
- CHIHIRO SAITO (SVP, Accounting and Fin. Ops.) sold 2,258 shares for an estimated $4,786
- WHITTEMORE TINGLEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,398 shares for an estimated $3,983.
- TOMOHIRO HIGA (SVP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,482 shares for an estimated $1,336.
$TNYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $TNYA stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 6,982,587 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,985,099
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,130,774 shares (+20670.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,337,006
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,892,201 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,135,847
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,576,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,683,966
- INTEGRAL HEALTH ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,375,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,396,250
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,896,265 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,711,658
- FMR LLC removed 1,311,265 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,875,108
$TNYA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNYA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced the publications of positive preclinical data for TN-201, the company’s gene therapy candidate for
Myosin-Binding Protein C3 (MYBPC3)
-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), in
Nature Communications
.
Variants in the
MYBPC3
gene resulting in insufficient levels of MyBP-C protein are the most common genetic cause of HCM. TN-201 is Tenaya’s adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9)-based gene therapy designed to deliver a working
MYBPC3
gene to heart muscle cells via a single intravenous infusion, increasing MyBP-C protein levels to address the underlying cause of
MYBPC3
-associated HCM with the aim of halting or even reversing disease. Preclinical results published in
Nature Communications
show that Tenaya’s
MYBPC3
gene replacement therapy achieved dose-dependent increases in MyBP-C protein, improving multiple parameters of cardiac function at protein levels well below wild-type with doses as low as 1x10
13
vg/kg. Of note, treatment with Tenaya’s
MYBPC3
gene therapy reversed left ventricular hypertrophy, a hallmark of HCM, as evidenced by decreases in posterior wall thickness relative to vehicle and normalization of left ventricular mass relative to body weight. TN-201 is currently being evaluated at doses of 3x10
13
vg/kg and 6x10
13
vg/kg in Tenaya’s ongoing
MyPEAK™-1
Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of
MYBPC
3-associated HCM.
“The extensive body of preclinical data published in
Nature Communications
highlights the engineering, production and thorough testing that support TN-201’s clinical development and offers substantial evidence that our novel gene therapy approach to
MYBPC3
-associated HCM has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for patients suffering with this genetic heart condition,” said Kathy Ivey, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research of Tenaya Therapeutics.
“We are encouraged by TN-201’s consistency in achieving transduction and expression across our preclinical studies and the early findings from our first-in-human Phase 1b study of TN-201,” added Whit Tingley, M.D., Ph.D., Tenaya’s Chief Medical Officer. “The robust transduction and improvements in cardiac function observed in a model of severe disease, provide reason to believe in TN-201’s potential to achieve similar improvements in key parameters of human disease over time. We look forward to presenting additional data from our first cohort of patients in the MyPEAK-1 clinical trial at the upcoming American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions, as well as sharing initial data from our high-dose cohort in the second half of this year.”
Key Preclinical Findings
The article, titled, “
AAV9-Mediated MYBPC3 Gene Therapy with Optimized Expression Cassette Enhances Cardiac Function and Survival in MYBPC3 Cardiomyopathy Models
,” describes the results from
in vitro
and
in vivo
preclinical studies.
Studies conducted in human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) compared various cassette configurations and informed the final design of TN-201, which incorporates a full-length
MYBPC3
gene with a proprietary cardiac promoter that maintains high specificity for heart cells.
To test transduction and expression strength, additional analyses in human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes showed transduction equivalent to 1 vector genome per diploid genome (vg/dg) resulted in near-wild type levels of
MYBPC3
RNA and MyBP-C protein at 3x10
13
vg/kg. Researchers observed proportional increases in transgene RNA at doses of 3x10
13
and 1x10
14
vg/kg, while MyBP-C protein levels did not exceed wild type levels, indicating that RNA overexpression does not result in overexpression of protein, suggesting an attractive safety feature of
MYBPC3
gene therapy.
To measure the efficacy of TN-201, a mouse surrogate of TN-201 (mTN-201) was tested against vehicle in a homozygous
Mybpc3
-deficient murine model that mimics severe disease in humans. Treatment with mTN-201 in
Mybpc3
knock-out mice at the time of disease onset or in a more challenging model of advanced disease resulted in:
Sustained increases in
Mybpc3
RNA and MYBPC3 protein expression
Decreased cardiac biomarkers associated with fibrosis and heart failure
Improved cardiac function, including improved ejection fraction and diastolic function
Heart remodeling
Extended survival
These results were dose dependent, with near-maximal efficacy achieved at doses of 3x10
13
vg/kg, and durable, lasting out to 20 months post-treatment.
Additional experiments in human engineered heart tissue models that replicate the hypercontractility associated with
MYBPC
3-associated HCM demonstrated:
Resolution of calcium handling abnormalities
Enhanced diastolic activity
The complete article can be accessed at
Nature Communications
and within the
Publications and Presentations
section of Tenaya Therapeutics’ website.
About
MYBPC3
-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Variants in the
MYBPC3
gene are the most common genetic cause of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), accounting for approximately 20% of the overall HCM population, or 120,000 patients, in the United States alone.
(
1)
MYBPC3
-associated HCM is a severe and progressive condition affecting adults, teens, children and infants. Mutations of the
MYBPC3
gene result in insufficient expression of a protein, called MyBP-C, needed to regulate heart contraction. The heart becomes hypercontractile and the left ventricle thickens, resulting in symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations and fainting. Patients whose disease is caused by
MYBPC3
mutations are more likely than those with non-genetic forms of HCM to experience earlier disease onset and have high rates of serious outcomes, including heart failure symptoms, arrhythmias, stroke and sudden cardiac arrest or death.
(
2)
There are currently no approved therapeutics that address the underlying genetic cause of HCM.
About the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial
The MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial (
Clinicaltrials.gov ID: NCT05836259
) is an ongoing, multi-center, open-label, dose-escalating study designed to assess the safety, tolerability and clinical efficacy of a one-time intravenous infusion of TN-201 gene replacement therapy. The trial is enrolling symptomatic (New York Heart Association Class II or III) adults who have been diagnosed with
MYBPC3
-associated HCM. MyPEAK-1 is testing doses of 3E13 vg/kg and 6E13 vg/kg in two cohorts of three patients each. MyPEAK-1 may enroll up to 24
MYBPC3
-associated HCM adults with either nonobstructive or obstructive forms of HCM in planned dose expansion cohorts.
To learn more about gene therapy for HCM and participation in the MyPEAK-1 study, please visit
HCMStudies.com
.
About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya employs a suite of integrated internal capabilities, including modality agnostic target validation, capsid engineering and manufacturing, to generate a portfolio of genetic medicines aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya’s pipeline includes TN-201, a gene therapy for
MYBPC3
-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for
PKP2
-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor intended for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and multiple early-stage programs in preclinical development.
(1)
Sedaghat-Hemedani, et al.,
Clinical Research Cardiology
, 2017
(2)
Ho, et al.,
Circulation
2018
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Words such as “potential,” “believe,” “look forward,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the clinical, therapeutic and commercial potential of, and expectations regarding TN-201; the value of preclinical data to inform the potential of TN-201; the planned timing to report additional data from MyPEAK-1; statements regarding the continued development of TN-201; and statements made by Tenaya’s Senior Vice President of Research and Chief Medical Officer. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon Tenaya’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the potential failure of TN-201 to demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in clinical testing; the potential for any MyPEAK-1 clinical trial results to differ from preclinical, interim, preliminary or expected results; availability of MyPEAK-1 data at the referenced times; the timing and progress of MyPEAK-1; Tenaya’s ability to enroll and maintain patients in clinical trials, including MyPEAK-1; risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early stage company; Tenaya’s continuing compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements; Tenaya’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its product development plans; Tenaya’s reliance on third parties; Tenaya’s manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategy; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which Tenaya operates; Tenaya’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tenaya’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents that Tenaya files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Tenaya assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
