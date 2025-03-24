Tenaya Therapeutics Publishes Positive Preclinical Data for TN-201 Gene Therapy Targeting MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Tenaya Therapeutics reports positive preclinical data for TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, published in Nature Communications.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the publication of promising preclinical data for its gene therapy candidate, TN-201, designed to treat Myosin-Binding Protein C3 (MYBPC3)-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Published in Nature Communications, the data underscores TN-201's ability to effectively deliver a functional MYBPC3 gene to heart cells, resulting in increased MyBP-C protein levels and improvements in cardiac function. Key findings demonstrate that TN-201 reverses left ventricular hypertrophy and improves overall cardiac function at doses significantly lower than wild-type levels. The therapy is currently being tested in the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, where it aims to establish safety and efficacy in patients with MYBPC3-associated HCM.

Positive preclinical data for TN-201 published in Nature Communications, highlighting significant advancements in treating MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Demonstrated potential to reverse left ventricular hypertrophy and improve multiple cardiac function parameters at low doses.

Ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial (MyPEAK-1) to assess TN-201's safety and efficacy, with plans to present additional data at an upcoming major cardiology conference.

Tenaya's commitment to addressing the underlying causes of heart disease through innovative gene therapies, positioning the company as a leader in the biotech sector focused on cardiac conditions.

Although preclinical data appears positive, there is no guarantee that TN-201 will demonstrate safety and efficacy in upcoming clinical trials, raising concerns about the viability of the therapy.

The press release includes multiple forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could significantly impact the company's future performance and prospects.

Tenaya's reliance on third-party relationships and the ability to secure additional funding are presented as potential risks, which may undermine its operational stability and ability to advance product development.

What is TN-201?

TN-201 is a gene therapy candidate for treating MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy developed by Tenaya Therapeutics.

What disease does TN-201 aim to treat?

TN-201 targets MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), the most common genetic cause of heart disease.

What were the results of the preclinical studies for TN-201?

Preclinical studies showed TN-201 improved cardiac function and reversed left ventricular hypertrophy in models of HCM.

Where can I find the published results of TN-201's studies?

The preclinical data for TN-201 was published in the journal Nature Communications.

When will MyPEAK-1 clinical trial results be presented?

Initial data from the MyPEAK-1 clinical trial will be presented at the upcoming American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced the publications of positive preclinical data for TN-201, the company’s gene therapy candidate for



Myosin-Binding Protein C3 (MYBPC3)



-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), in





Nature Communications





.





Variants in the



MYBPC3



gene resulting in insufficient levels of MyBP-C protein are the most common genetic cause of HCM. TN-201 is Tenaya’s adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9)-based gene therapy designed to deliver a working



MYBPC3



gene to heart muscle cells via a single intravenous infusion, increasing MyBP-C protein levels to address the underlying cause of



MYBPC3



-associated HCM with the aim of halting or even reversing disease. Preclinical results published in



Nature Communications



show that Tenaya’s



MYBPC3



gene replacement therapy achieved dose-dependent increases in MyBP-C protein, improving multiple parameters of cardiac function at protein levels well below wild-type with doses as low as 1x10



13



vg/kg. Of note, treatment with Tenaya’s



MYBPC3



gene therapy reversed left ventricular hypertrophy, a hallmark of HCM, as evidenced by decreases in posterior wall thickness relative to vehicle and normalization of left ventricular mass relative to body weight. TN-201 is currently being evaluated at doses of 3x10



13



vg/kg and 6x10



13



vg/kg in Tenaya’s ongoing



MyPEAK™-1



Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of



MYBPC



3-associated HCM.





“The extensive body of preclinical data published in



Nature Communications



highlights the engineering, production and thorough testing that support TN-201’s clinical development and offers substantial evidence that our novel gene therapy approach to



MYBPC3



-associated HCM has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for patients suffering with this genetic heart condition,” said Kathy Ivey, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research of Tenaya Therapeutics.





“We are encouraged by TN-201’s consistency in achieving transduction and expression across our preclinical studies and the early findings from our first-in-human Phase 1b study of TN-201,” added Whit Tingley, M.D., Ph.D., Tenaya’s Chief Medical Officer. “The robust transduction and improvements in cardiac function observed in a model of severe disease, provide reason to believe in TN-201’s potential to achieve similar improvements in key parameters of human disease over time. We look forward to presenting additional data from our first cohort of patients in the MyPEAK-1 clinical trial at the upcoming American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions, as well as sharing initial data from our high-dose cohort in the second half of this year.”









Key Preclinical Findings









The article, titled, “



AAV9-Mediated MYBPC3 Gene Therapy with Optimized Expression Cassette Enhances Cardiac Function and Survival in MYBPC3 Cardiomyopathy Models



,” describes the results from



in vitro



and



in vivo



preclinical studies.





Studies conducted in human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) compared various cassette configurations and informed the final design of TN-201, which incorporates a full-length



MYBPC3



gene with a proprietary cardiac promoter that maintains high specificity for heart cells.





To test transduction and expression strength, additional analyses in human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes showed transduction equivalent to 1 vector genome per diploid genome (vg/dg) resulted in near-wild type levels of



MYBPC3



RNA and MyBP-C protein at 3x10



13



vg/kg. Researchers observed proportional increases in transgene RNA at doses of 3x10



13



and 1x10



14



vg/kg, while MyBP-C protein levels did not exceed wild type levels, indicating that RNA overexpression does not result in overexpression of protein, suggesting an attractive safety feature of



MYBPC3



gene therapy.





To measure the efficacy of TN-201, a mouse surrogate of TN-201 (mTN-201) was tested against vehicle in a homozygous



Mybpc3



-deficient murine model that mimics severe disease in humans. Treatment with mTN-201 in



Mybpc3



knock-out mice at the time of disease onset or in a more challenging model of advanced disease resulted in:







Sustained increases in



Mybpc3



RNA and MYBPC3 protein expression



Sustained increases in Mybpc3 RNA and MYBPC3 protein expression



Decreased cardiac biomarkers associated with fibrosis and heart failure



Decreased cardiac biomarkers associated with fibrosis and heart failure



Improved cardiac function, including improved ejection fraction and diastolic function



Improved cardiac function, including improved ejection fraction and diastolic function



Heart remodeling



Heart remodeling



Extended survival











These results were dose dependent, with near-maximal efficacy achieved at doses of 3x10



13



vg/kg, and durable, lasting out to 20 months post-treatment.





Additional experiments in human engineered heart tissue models that replicate the hypercontractility associated with



MYBPC



3-associated HCM demonstrated:







Resolution of calcium handling abnormalities



Resolution of calcium handling abnormalities



Enhanced diastolic activity







The complete article can be accessed at





Nature Communications





and within the



Publications and Presentations



section of Tenaya Therapeutics’ website.







About







MYBPC3







-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy







Variants in the



MYBPC3



gene are the most common genetic cause of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), accounting for approximately 20% of the overall HCM population, or 120,000 patients, in the United States alone.



(





1)





MYBPC3



-associated HCM is a severe and progressive condition affecting adults, teens, children and infants. Mutations of the



MYBPC3



gene result in insufficient expression of a protein, called MyBP-C, needed to regulate heart contraction. The heart becomes hypercontractile and the left ventricle thickens, resulting in symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations and fainting. Patients whose disease is caused by



MYBPC3



mutations are more likely than those with non-genetic forms of HCM to experience earlier disease onset and have high rates of serious outcomes, including heart failure symptoms, arrhythmias, stroke and sudden cardiac arrest or death.



(





2)



There are currently no approved therapeutics that address the underlying genetic cause of HCM.







About the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial







The MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial (



Clinicaltrials.gov ID: NCT05836259



) is an ongoing, multi-center, open-label, dose-escalating study designed to assess the safety, tolerability and clinical efficacy of a one-time intravenous infusion of TN-201 gene replacement therapy. The trial is enrolling symptomatic (New York Heart Association Class II or III) adults who have been diagnosed with



MYBPC3



-associated HCM. MyPEAK-1 is testing doses of 3E13 vg/kg and 6E13 vg/kg in two cohorts of three patients each. MyPEAK-1 may enroll up to 24



MYBPC3



-associated HCM adults with either nonobstructive or obstructive forms of HCM in planned dose expansion cohorts.





To learn more about gene therapy for HCM and participation in the MyPEAK-1 study, please visit



HCMStudies.com



.







About Tenaya Therapeutics







Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya employs a suite of integrated internal capabilities, including modality agnostic target validation, capsid engineering and manufacturing, to generate a portfolio of genetic medicines aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya’s pipeline includes TN-201, a gene therapy for



MYBPC3



-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for



PKP2



-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor intended for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and multiple early-stage programs in preclinical development.







(1)



Sedaghat-Hemedani, et al.,



Clinical Research Cardiology



, 2017







(2)



Ho, et al.,



Circulation



2018







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Words such as “potential,” “believe,” “look forward,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the clinical, therapeutic and commercial potential of, and expectations regarding TN-201; the value of preclinical data to inform the potential of TN-201; the planned timing to report additional data from MyPEAK-1; statements regarding the continued development of TN-201; and statements made by Tenaya’s Senior Vice President of Research and Chief Medical Officer. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon Tenaya’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the potential failure of TN-201 to demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in clinical testing; the potential for any MyPEAK-1 clinical trial results to differ from preclinical, interim, preliminary or expected results; availability of MyPEAK-1 data at the referenced times; the timing and progress of MyPEAK-1; Tenaya’s ability to enroll and maintain patients in clinical trials, including MyPEAK-1; risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early stage company; Tenaya’s continuing compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements; Tenaya’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its product development plans; Tenaya’s reliance on third parties; Tenaya’s manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategy; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which Tenaya operates; Tenaya’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tenaya’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents that Tenaya files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Tenaya assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







