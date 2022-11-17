Markets
TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 22.61 Mln Shares At $2.60/shr

November 17, 2022 — 02:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA) Thursday priced its pubic offering of 22,613,307 shares at $2.60 per share.

The company also offers pre-funded warrants to certain investors to purchase up to 6,236,693 shares of the company at $2.599 per each pre-funded warrant.

Tenaya has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,327,500 shares.

The company anticipates gross proceeds of about $75 million from the offering, which is expected to close by November 21.

Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, the company said.

