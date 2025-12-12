Tenaya Therapeutics Prices 50 Mln Unit Offering At $60 Mln, Clinical Hold Lifted On TN-201

(RTTNews) - Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA) Friday announced that it has priced a $60 million public offering of 50 million units at $1.20 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share at $1.50 per share, exercisable immediately and expiring five years from issuance.

The offering is expected to close on December 15, 2025, subject to customary conditions. Net proceeds will be used to advance the clinical development of TN-201 and TN-401, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Separately, Tenaya announced that the U.S. FDA has lifted the clinical hold on its MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2a trial of TN-201, the company's lead candidate. TN-201 is a gene therapy for MYBPC3- associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic form of heart disease.

Tenaya stated that all FDA concerns have been addressed, and dosing will resume. Protocol amendments are being implemented to standardize patient monitoring and optimize immunosuppressive regimens.

Data from Cohort 1 patients with at least 52 weeks of follow-up and Cohort 2 patients with 12- and 26-week data were recently presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and published in Cardiovascular Research.

TN-201 has received Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA, as well as orphan medicinal product designation from the European Commission.

The company's pipeline also includes TN-401, in the RIDGE-1 Phase 1b/2 trial for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, and TN-301, a small-molecule HDAC6 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

With fresh financing and regulatory clearance to resume TN-201 dosing, Tenaya said it is positioned to advance its mission of delivering potentially curative therapies for genetic heart diseases.

TNYA has traded between $0.36 and $2.94 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $1.24, down 8.82%.

