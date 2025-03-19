Tenaya Therapeutics to Present New Data on MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at ACC 2025 Annual Scientific Session

Tenaya Therapeutics will present new data on its MYBPC3-associated HCM program at the ACC Annual Scientific Session.

Quiver AI Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will present new data on its MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) program at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session from March 29-31, 2025, in Chicago. The company is focusing on TN-201, an AAV9-based gene therapy aimed at treating this condition, which is linked to low levels of myosin-binding protein C. Highlights include results from the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, featuring assessments of the first three patients treated with TN-201. Dr. Milind Desai from the Cleveland Clinic will lead the late-breaking presentation on March 31, while a poster on the disease burden of adults with MYBPC3 mutations will be presented on March 30 by Dr. Whit Tingley. Tenaya Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapies for heart disease and has several candidates in various stages of research and development.

Potential Positives

Tenaya Therapeutics is scheduled to present new clinical data on its MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy program at the prestigious American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session, which may enhance the company's visibility in the biotech field.

The presentation will feature results from the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial on TN-201, indicating progress in the development of a potentially curative treatment for a specific cardiac condition.

The involvement of reputable experts, such as Dr. Milind Desai from the Cleveland Clinic, in presenting the data adds credibility and may increase investor and stakeholder confidence in Tenaya’s research initiatives.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the focus of Tenaya Therapeutics?

Tenaya Therapeutics specializes in discovering and developing potentially curative therapies for heart disease, particularly genetic cardiovascular disorders.

When will Tenaya present new clinical data at ACC?

Tenaya will present new clinical data at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session from March 29-31, 2025.

What is TN-201 and its purpose?

TN-201 is an AAV9-based gene therapy aimed at treating MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Who will present the findings from the MyPEAK-1 trial?

Dr. Milind Desai, an investigator from the Cleveland Clinic, will present the findings from the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

Where can I find more information about Tenaya’s presentations?

The full details of Tenaya’s presentations will be available on the company’s website in the “Our Science” section after the conference.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TNYA Insider Trading Activity

$TNYA insiders have traded $TNYA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID V GOEDDEL purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998

GROUP III GP, LP COLUMN purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998

FARAZ ALI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,741 shares for an estimated $5,244 .

. CHIHIRO SAITO (SVP, Accounting and Fin. Ops.) sold 2,258 shares for an estimated $4,786

WHITTEMORE TINGLEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,398 shares for an estimated $3,983 .

. TOMOHIRO HIGA (SVP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,482 shares for an estimated $1,336.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TNYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $TNYA stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TNYA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNYA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TNYA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TNYA forecast page.

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that new clinical and disease burden data pertaining to the company’s



MYBPC3



-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) program will be presented at the upcoming American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session being held March 29-31, 2025 in Chicago, IL.





Tenaya is advancing TN-201, an AAV9-based gene therapy for the potential treatment of



MYBPC3



-associated HCM, a condition caused by insufficient levels of myosin-binding protein C (MyBP-C). As part of the late-breaking Clinical and Investigative Horizons session on Monday, March 31, data from the first cohort of adult patients enrolled in the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial will be featured. Building on early encouraging data shared in December 2024, the presentation at ACC will include results from one-year assessments of the first two patients to receive TN-201 gene therapy, and baseline biopsy and six-month assessments from the third patient in the 3E13 vg/kg cohort. These data will be presented by Milind Desai, M.D., M.B.A, Haslam Family Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine, Vice Chair, Heart Vascular Thoracic Institute, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at the Cleveland Clinic, and an investigator for the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.





A poster presentation on Sunday, March 30, will detail findings from SHaRe (Sarcomeric Human Cardiomyopathy Registry), describing differences in disease burden among adults with HCM caused by



MYBPC3



mutations.





Details of the presentations are as follows:







Sunday, March 30, 2025











Poster:



Differences in Patient Characteristics and Burden of Disease in Adults with MYBPC3-Associated HCM (#129)



Differences in Patient Characteristics and Burden of Disease in Adults with MYBPC3-Associated HCM (#129)





Presenting author:



Whit Tingley, M.D., Ph.D., Tenaya Therapeutics



Whit Tingley, M.D., Ph.D., Tenaya Therapeutics





Session 1152:



Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies



Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies





Time and location:



10:30 am – 11:30 am CT; South Hall









Monday, March 31, 2025 -





ACC Late-breaking presentation











Presentation:



First Report of Phase Ib/2a Study Evaluating Safety and Early Efficacy of TN-201, an Adeno-Associated Virus Serotype 9 Gene Replacement Therapy, in Adults with



MYBPC3



-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (abstract ##)



First Report of Phase Ib/2a Study Evaluating Safety and Early Efficacy of TN-201, an Adeno-Associated Virus Serotype 9 Gene Replacement Therapy, in Adults with MYBPC3 -Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (abstract ##)





Presenting author:



Dr. Milind Desai, M.D., M.B.A., Cleveland Clinic



Dr. Milind Desai, M.D., M.B.A., Cleveland Clinic





Session 402:



Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies



Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies





Time and location:



9:00 am – 10:00 am CT; S100B







To view full event programming, please visit the ACC.25



website



. Following the conference, Tenaya’s presentations will be available in the “Our Science” section of the company’s



website



.







About Tenaya Therapeutics







Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Leveraging integrated proprietary core capabilities enabling target identification and validation, design of AAV-based genetic medicines and in-house manufacturing the company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies with diverse treatment modalities for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya’s most advanced candidates include TN-201, a gene therapy for



MYBPC3



-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for



PKP2



-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), and TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor being initially developed for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Tenaya also has multiple early-stage programs progressing through preclinical development. For more information, visit



www.tenayatherapeutics.com



.







Contact







Michelle Corral





VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations





Tenaya Therapeutics







IR@TenayaThera.com









Investors







AnneMarie Fields





Stern IR







AnneMarie.Fields@SternIR.com









Media







Wendy Ryan





Ten Bridge Communications







wendy@tenbridgecommunications.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.