Tenaya Therapeutics Names Eric Hyllengren CFO Ahead Of Higa Retirement

(RTTNews) - Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the appointment of Eric Hyllengren as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 13, 2026, following the planned retirement of Hiro Higa, Senior Vice President of Finance, in the third quarter of 2026.

Hyllengren brings more than 20 years of biotechnology finance experience and will oversee Tenaya's financial strategy, capital allocation, investor relations and corporate development as CFO. Most recently, he served as CFO and Executive Vice President at Zura Bio Limited (ZURA). Prior to Zura Bio, he served as CFO and COO at Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA), where he led public financing activities and guided the company's organizational transformation.

Tenaya stated that Higa's retirement was unrelated to Hyllengren's appointment, and the former will remain with the company as a consultant to facilitate the transition of finance and accounting responsibilities.

Tenaya Therapeutics has traded between $0.53 and $2.35 over the last year.

TNYA closed Monday's trade at $0.73, up 2.43%. In the overnight market, shares are trading down 0.76% to $0.72.

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