Tenaya Therapeutics doses first patient with TN-401 gene therapy

November 25, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) announced that the first patient has been dosed with TN-401 gene therapy in the RIDGE-1 Phase 1b clinical trial at the University of California, San Francisco. Tenaya currently anticipates sharing initial data from the RIDGE-1 trial in 2025. TN-401 is being developed for the treatment of arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy caused by mutations in the plakophilin-2 gene. The first dose of TN-401 being assessed in the RIDGE-1 clinical trial is 3E13 vg/kg, a dose that was associated with near maximal efficacy in preclinical studies. The first three patients will be dosed on a sequential basis. Once three patients have been dosed at the 3E13 vg/kg level, a panel of independent safety reviewers will advise on plans to dose escalate and/or expand enrollment of the initial cohort dosing in parallel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

