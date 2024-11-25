Tenaya Therapeutics doses first patient with TN-401 gene therapy

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) announced that the first patient has been dosed with TN-401 gene therapy in the RIDGE-1 Phase 1b clinical trial at the University of California, San Francisco. Tenaya currently anticipates sharing initial data from the RIDGE-1 trial in 2025. TN-401 is being developed for the treatment of arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy caused by mutations in the plakophilin-2 gene. The first dose of TN-401 being assessed in the RIDGE-1 clinical trial is 3E13 vg/kg, a dose that was associated with near maximal efficacy in preclinical studies. The first three patients will be dosed on a sequential basis. Once three patients have been dosed at the 3E13 vg/kg level, a panel of independent safety reviewers will advise on plans to dose escalate and/or expand enrollment of the initial cohort dosing in parallel.

