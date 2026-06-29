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Tenaya Therapeutics Appoints Eric Hyllengren As Chief Financial Officer

June 29, 2026 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, said on Monday that it has appointed Eric Hyllengren as Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 13.

Most recently, Hyllengren served as CFO of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA). Prior to Zura Bio, he served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA).

Earlier, he held roles of increasing responsibility across finance, investor relations, and business development over the course of 15 years at Amgen Inc.(AMGN).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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