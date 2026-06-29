Tenaya Therapeutics Appoints Eric Hyllengren As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, said on Monday that it has appointed Eric Hyllengren as Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 13.

Most recently, Hyllengren served as CFO of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA). Prior to Zura Bio, he served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA).

Earlier, he held roles of increasing responsibility across finance, investor relations, and business development over the course of 15 years at Amgen Inc.(AMGN).

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