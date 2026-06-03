Tenaya To Present Interim Data From MyPEAK-1 Trial In MYBPC3-Associated HCM Today; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA) announced that it will present new interim data today from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 of the ongoing MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating TN-201, its gene therapy for adults with MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The webcast is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

About the Condition

MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is the most common genetic form of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, accounting for roughly 20% of cases, or about 120,000 patients in the U.S. Mutations in the MYBPC3 gene result in insufficient production of the MyBP-C protein, leading to hypercontractility and thickening of the heart muscle. Patients often experience chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations, and fainting, with higher risks of heart failure, arrhythmias, stroke and sudden cardiac arrest. Currently, there are no approved therapies that directly address the underlying genetic cause of HCM.

About TN-201

TN-201 is an adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9)-based gene therapy designed to deliver a working MYBPC3 gene to heart muscle cells via a single intravenous infusion. By restoring MyBP-C protein levels, the therapy aims to halt or even reverse disease progression after one dose. TN-201 has received Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric drug designations from the U.S. FDA, as well as orphan medicinal product designation from the European Commission.

TNYA has traded between $0.48 and $2.35 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $0.79, down 9.20%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.84, up 6.33%.

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