Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Price Target Increased by 13.86% to 29.32

The average one-year price target for Tenax Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:TENX) has been revised to $29.32 / share. This is an increase of 13.86% from the prior estimate of $25.76 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.89% from the latest reported closing price of $14.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenax Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENX is 0.07%, an increase of 31.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.94% to 6,651K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 968K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 439K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 427K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 17.49%.

Point72 Asset Management holds 423K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

Rtw Investments holds 378K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.