Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Price Target Increased by 12.22% to 25.76

The average one-year price target for Tenax Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:TENX) has been revised to $25.76 / share. This is an increase of 12.22% from the prior estimate of $22.95 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.60% from the latest reported closing price of $13.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenax Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENX is 0.05%, an increase of 76.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 109.94% to 4,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 968K shares representing 15.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VR Adviser holds 438K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 77.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENX by 340.67% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 378K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 352K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 352K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

