Tenax Therapeutics initiated with an Outperform at Leerink

Leerink analyst David Risinger initiated coverage of Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) with an Outperform rating and $16 price target The firm expects shares to rise as the investment community comes to better appreciate the company’s lead asset, TNX-103, which is in Phase 3 for PH-HFpEF, or pulmonary hypertension due to heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Further, Leerink argues that key asset TNX-103 has multibillion dollar sales potential, and it forecasts unadjusted worldwide 2036 sales of $2.2B and 30% probability-adjusted sales of $670M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TENX:
- Tenax Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim
- Tenax Therapeutics initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.