Tenax Therapeutics Appoints Interim CFO Thomas McGauley

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has appointed Thomas A. McGauley as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective December 2, 2024. With over 25 years of experience in finance and executive roles, McGauley will lead the company’s financial operations under a consulting agreement with Danforth Advisors. His extensive background includes advisory roles at CBIZ and serving as CFO for various life sciences firms, making him well-suited to guide Tenax’s financial strategy.

