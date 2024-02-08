Tenax Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of About $9 Mln Offering Of Shares, Warrants; Stock Tanks 63%

(RTTNews) - Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, Thursday announced the pricing of the offering of 1.6 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 3.2 million shares at $5.65 per share, to raise around $9.04 million.

Following the announcement, Tenax's stock fell 63.88 percent, to $5.15 over the previous close of $14.26 on a volume of 1,441,883. It had traded between $5.12 and $108.8 in the last 52-week period on the Nasdaq.

The company said that proceeds from the offering would be used for the development and treatment of patients in its phase 3 trial of oral levosimendan and other general purposes.

The offering will close on or about February 12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.