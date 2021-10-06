Tenax Says FDA Cleared Its IND Application For Novel Formulation Of Imatinib

(RTTNews) - Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday said the FDA has reviewed and cleared its Investigational New Drug or IND application for a novel formulation of imatinib.

Tenax intends to begin in October and complete before the end of this year, a comparative pharmacokinetic (PK) study, bridging to the start of a Phase 3 trial of their delayed-release formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Also, the company expects results from the PK study in the fourth quarter of 2021 and to initiate a single Phase 3 study in the second quarter of 2022.

"Imatinib has already been clinically proven to be effective in PAH, and with our unique formulation, we anticipate a better tolerated, and thus more effective, treatment option with the potential to advance the current standard of care for patients suffering from this rare and fatal condition," Christopher Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of Tenax Therapeutics said.

Tenax is now expected to proceed to enroll patients in a short study comparing the pharmacokinetics of its reformulated imatinib drug candidate with the currently approved oral formulation of imatinib.

In a prior Phase 3 study, imatinib mesylate as an add-on therapy was shown to improve exercise capacity and hemodynamics in patients with advanced PAH1. However, excessive dropouts, many from nausea and vomiting due to gastric irritation, led to the program's termination.

Tenax has reformulated imatinib to specifically address the gastric intolerance associated with this older, oral formulation.

On NasdaqCM, Tenax closed at $1.81 per share on Tuesday, against its previous close of $1.91 per share, a decline of 5.24 percent.

