Tenax Posts Wider Q2 Loss; Phase 3 Heart Drug Results Due In August

(RTTNews) - Tenex Therapeutics (TENX) on Friday reported second-quarter results, reflecting a wider net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for pulmonary hypertension and other cardiopulmonary diseases.

Its pipeline includes TNX-103, an oral levosimendan for pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HfpEF) and TNX-201, an oral enteric-coated imatinib for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

Second Quarter FY26 Highlights

Net loss widened in the second quarter by 64% to $17.80 million from $10.85 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Diluted loss per share increased to $0.35 from $0.27 in the prior-year quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $118 million as of June 30, 2026. Following $13.4 million in gross proceed from warrant exercises during the quarter, the company expects its cash runway to extend through the second quarter of 2028.

Tenex anticipates topline data in August 2026 from the Phase 3 LEVEL trial of TNX-103 for PH-HfpEF.

TENX is currently trading at $14.60, down 3.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.