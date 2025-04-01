Is Tenaris (TS) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Tenaris S.A. (TS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tenaris S.A. is one of 194 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Tenaris S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TS' full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TS has gained about 3.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -6.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Tenaris S.A. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Wartsila (WRTBY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.2%.

For Wartsila, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Tenaris S.A. belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.8% this year, meaning that TS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Wartsila falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #28. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.5%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Tenaris S.A. and Wartsila as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

