Tenaris (TS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tenaris SA (Symbol: TS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.27, changing hands as low as $31.24 per share. Tenaris SA shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TS's low point in its 52 week range is $23.955 per share, with $38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.24.

