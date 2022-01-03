Tenaris (TS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Tenaris SA (Symbol: TS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.61, changing hands as high as $21.77 per share. Tenaris SA shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.88 per share, with $25.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.68.

