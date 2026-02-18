Tenaris (TS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Tenaris S.A. (TS) reported revenue of $3 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 billion, representing a surprise of +2.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Tubes Sales volume - Seamless : 776.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 762.73 Kmt.

: 776.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 762.73 Kmt. Tubes Sales volume - Total : 969.00 Kmt compared to the 951.08 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 969.00 Kmt compared to the 951.08 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Tubes Sales volume - Welded : 193.00 Kmt compared to the 188.35 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 193.00 Kmt compared to the 188.35 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Tubes- North America : $1.46 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.7%.

: $1.46 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.7%. Net Sales- Tubes- Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa : $697 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $700.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

: $697 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $700.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%. Net Sales- Tubes- Europe : $187 million versus $184.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.2% change.

: $187 million versus $184.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.2% change. Net Sales- Tubes- South America : $501 million versus $517.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change.

: $501 million versus $517.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change. Net Sales- Others : $156 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

: $156 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Net Sales- Tubes : $2.84 billion versus $2.8 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.

: $2.84 billion versus $2.8 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change. Operating income- Other : $38 million compared to the $18.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $38 million compared to the $18.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating income- Tubes: $516 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.89 million.

Here is how Tenaris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Tenaris have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

