Tenaris (TS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Tenaris S.A. (TS) reported revenue of $3.32 billion, down 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was -39.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenaris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Tubes Sales volume : 1,033 Kmt compared to the 1,017.4 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,033 Kmt compared to the 1,017.4 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Tubes Sales volume - Seamless : 805 Kmt compared to the 760.72 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.

: 805 Kmt compared to the 760.72 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts. Tubes Sales volume - Welded : 228 Kmt versus 242.39 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 228 Kmt versus 242.39 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales- Tubes- North America : $1.41 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.41 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Others : $253 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $235.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.2%.

: $253 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $235.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.2%. Revenues- Tubes : $3.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.7%.

Shares of Tenaris have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

