Tenaris (TS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Tenaris S.A. (TS) reported revenue of $2.92 billion, down 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenaris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tubes Sales volume - Seamless : 746 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 713.79 Kmt.

: 746 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 713.79 Kmt. Total Tubes Sales volume : 937 Kmt compared to the 897.08 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.

: 937 Kmt compared to the 897.08 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts. Tubes Sales volume - Welded : 191 Kmt versus 183.3 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 191 Kmt versus 183.3 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales- Tubes- North America : $1.27 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales- Tubes- Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa : $754 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $744.57 million.

: $754 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $744.57 million. Net sales- Tubes- Europe : $280 million versus $257.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $280 million versus $257.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales- Tubes- South America : $484 million versus $487.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $484 million versus $487.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Others : $125 million compared to the $231.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year.

: $125 million compared to the $231.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year. Revenues- Tubes: $2.79 billion compared to the $2.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.

Shares of Tenaris have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

