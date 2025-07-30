Tenaris (TS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Tenaris S.A. (TS) reported revenue of $3.09 billion, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Tubes Sales volume - Seamless : 803.00 Kmt compared to the 778.36 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 803.00 Kmt compared to the 778.36 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Total Tubes Sales volume : 982.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 978.87 Kmt.

: 982.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 978.87 Kmt. Tubes Sales volume - Welded : 179.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 200.50 Kmt.

: 179.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 200.50 Kmt. Net sales- Tubes- North America : $1.4 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.

: $1.4 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Net sales- Tubes- Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa : $771 million versus $809.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.

: $771 million versus $809.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change. Net sales- Tubes- Europe : $215 million compared to the $208.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.5% year over year.

: $215 million compared to the $208.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.5% year over year. Net sales- Tubes- South America : $531 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $566.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

: $531 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $566.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%. Revenues- Others : $166 million versus $157.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.4% change.

: $166 million versus $157.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.4% change. Revenues- Tubes : $2.92 billion versus $2.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

: $2.92 billion versus $2.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Operating income- Other : $29 million versus $32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $29 million versus $32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating income- Tubes: $554 million compared to the $551.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Tenaris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tenaris here>>>

Shares of Tenaris have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenaris S.A. (TS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.