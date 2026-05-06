Tenaris (TS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Tenaris S.A. (TS) reported $3.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 billion, representing a surprise of +3.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Tubes Sales volume - Seamless : 784.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 780.95 Kmt.

: 784.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 780.95 Kmt. Tubes Sales volume - Total : 995.00 Kmt compared to the 966.96 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 995.00 Kmt compared to the 966.96 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Tubes Sales volume - Welded : 211.00 Kmt versus 186.01 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 211.00 Kmt versus 186.01 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Tubes- North America : $1.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.

: $1.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%. Net Sales- Tubes- Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa : $712 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $767.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

: $712 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $767.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%. Net Sales- Tubes- Europe : $214 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

: $214 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Net Sales- Tubes- South America : $531 million compared to the $551.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.

: $531 million compared to the $551.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year. Net Sales- Others : $169 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $169 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Net Sales- Tubes : $2.93 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

: $2.93 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Operating income- Other : $39 million compared to the $26.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $39 million compared to the $26.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating income- Tubes: $545 million compared to the $504 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Tenaris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tenaris here>>>

Shares of Tenaris have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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