Tenaris to pay $78 mln to settle U.S. charges on bribery scheme

June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said Tenaris SA TENR.MI, a maker and supplier of steel pipe products, will pay more than $78 million to resolve charges concerning a bribery scheme involving its Brazilian subsidiary.

According to the SEC, the bribe scheme involved agents and employees of the Brazilian unit seeking to win business from Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, and lasted from 2008 to 2013.

Tenaris did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle charges it violated a U.S. anti-bribery law, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.