World Markets

Tenaris to pay $78 mln to settle U.S. charges on bribery scheme

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said Tenaris SA, a maker and supplier of steel pipe products, will pay more than $78 million to resolve charges concerning a bribery scheme involving its Brazilian subsidiary.

June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said Tenaris SA TENR.MI, a maker and supplier of steel pipe products, will pay more than $78 million to resolve charges concerning a bribery scheme involving its Brazilian subsidiary.

According to the SEC, the bribe scheme involved agents and employees of the Brazilian unit seeking to win business from Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, and lasted from 2008 to 2013.

Tenaris did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle charges it violated a U.S. anti-bribery law, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

First Look With Surveillance: China Data, Ukraine Aid

May 20, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular