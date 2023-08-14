News & Insights

Tenaris To Buy Pipe Coating Business Unit Of Mattr For US$166 Mln

August 14, 2023

(RTTNews) - Tenaris S.A. (TS) agreed to acquire from Mattr (MATR.TO) 100% of the shares of its subsidiary Bredero Shaw International BV, which holds Mattr's pipe coating business, for US$166 million.

The business being acquired includes nine plants located in Canada, Mexico, Norway, Indonesia, the UAE and the US, and several mobile concrete plants. The business also includes R&D facilities in Toronto and Norway and a wide IP/product portfolio.

Closing is expected to be completed within approximately six months.

