Tenaris To Buy Pipe Coating Business Unit Of Mattr For US$166 Mln

(RTTNews) - Tenaris S.A. (TS) agreed to acquire from Mattr (MATR.TO) 100% of the shares of its subsidiary Bredero Shaw International BV, which holds Mattr's pipe coating business, for US$166 million.

The business being acquired includes nine plants located in Canada, Mexico, Norway, Indonesia, the UAE and the US, and several mobile concrete plants. The business also includes R&D facilities in Toronto and Norway and a wide IP/product portfolio.

Closing is expected to be completed within approximately six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.