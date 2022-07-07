Tenaris Stock Bounces Back

(RTTNews) - Tenaris S.A. (TS) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade, trending in line with the major markets on the day. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

The stock has lost 4.08 percent on Wednesday and closed at $22.89. Currently shares are at $24.64, up 7.65 percent on a volume of 666,619. The shares have traded in a range of $18.80-$34.76 on average volume of 2,520,901.

