Tenaris S.A. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Operational Performance

Tenaris S.A. reports first-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting net sales, operating income, and cash flow details.

Tenaris S.A. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting net sales of $2.92 billion, a 3% increase from the previous quarter but a 15% decline year-over-year. Operating income slightly decreased to $550 million, while net income was virtually unchanged at $518 million compared to the previous quarter, illustrating the company's stable performance amidst fluctuating market conditions. The increase in sales was driven by strong seasonal demand in Canada and higher onshore sales in the USA, despite a decline in average selling prices due to a product mix shift. Free cash flow was robust at $647 million, contributing to an increased net cash position of $4 billion. Looking ahead, Tenaris anticipates a slight increase in sales for the second quarter as market conditions evolve and expects the EBITDA margin to remain stable. The company highlighted the effects of recent changes in oil demand outlook and OPEC+ production levels on future investment strategies in the oil and gas sector.

Net cash generated by operating activities significantly increased to $821 million, compared to $492 million in the previous quarter and $887 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Free cash flow amounted to $647 million, demonstrating strong financial performance despite a reduction in working capital and strategic share buybacks of $237 million during the quarter.

The company's net cash position rose to $4.0 billion, indicating a strong liquidity position that may enable further investments or shareholder returns.

Net income decreased by 31% compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Declines in both operating income and EBITDA compared to the same period last year suggest potential challenges in managing costs and maintaining margins.

The company anticipates an uncertain market outlook due to a decrease in global oil demand and OPEC+ production increases, which could negatively impact future sales and profitability.

What are the key financial results for Tenaris in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, Tenaris reported net sales of $2.92 billion and net income of $518 million.

How does Tenaris' EBITDA compare year-over-year?

Tenaris' EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $696 million, a decrease from $987 million in Q1 2024.

What factors affected Tenaris' sales in Q1 2025?

Sales were impacted by declining average selling prices and lower sales of premium products in various regions.

When will Tenaris hold its conference call to discuss results?

Tenaris will hold a conference call on May 1, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

What was Tenaris' free cash flow for Q1 2025?

Tenaris generated a free cash flow of $647 million during Q1 2025 following a reduction in working capital.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS.





Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net cash / debt and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.









LUXEMBOURG, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.







Summary of 2025 First Quarter Results







(Comparison with fourth and first quarter of 2024)



















1Q 2025









4Q 2024









1Q 2024











Net sales ($ million)





2,922





2,845





3%





3,442





(15%)









Operating income ($ million)





550





558





(2%)





812





(32%)









Net income ($ million)





518





519





0%





750





(31%)









Shareholders’ net income ($ million)





507





516





(2%)





737





(31%)









Earnings per ADS ($)





0.94





0.94





0%





1.27





(26%)









Earnings per share ($)





0.47





0.47





0%





0.64





(26%)









EBITDA* ($ million)





696





726





(4%)





987





(29%)









EBITDA margin (% of net sales)





23.8%





25.5%









28.7%





















*EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $67 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. If this charge was not included EBITDA would have amounted to $659 million, or 23.2% of sales.

















In the first quarter, our sales were buoyed by seasonal volumes in Canada and higher onshore sales in the USA while our average selling price declined. This was due to market and product mix effects with lower sales of OCTG premium products in Mexico, Turkey and Saudi Arabia and lower sales of seamless line pipe for offshore projects. On a comparable basis our EBITDA rose 6% and net income remained in line with the results of the previous quarter.





During the quarter, free cash flow amounted to $647 million following a reduction in working capital of $224 million. After spending $237 million on share buybacks, our net cash position increased to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2025.







Market Background and Outlook







Oil and gas drilling activity has been stable in most parts of the world so far this year. Over the last month, however, the outlook for oil demand and prices has changed with a decline in expectations for global economic growth and the announcement by OPEC+ that it would increase production. Oil and gas companies are likely to adjust their investment plans over the short term in response to a lower oil and gas price environment while maintaining their medium and long term plans for development of major projects.





US OCTG reference prices have continued to increase following the extension of tariffs to imports of all steel products. These and further increases should offset much of the impact of the tariffs and higher steel and scrap purchase costs on our US operations.





For the second quarter, we expect our sales to show a small increase as our average selling price recovers and volumes remain close to the level of the first quarter and our EBITDA margin should be in line with the first quarter.











Analysis of 2025 First Quarter Results















Tubes













The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:











Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons)









1Q 2025









4Q 2024

















1Q 2024



















Seamless





775





748





4%





777





0%









Welded





212





164





29%





269





(21%)











Total









987









913









8%









1,046









(6%)







































The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:











Tubes









1Q 2025









4Q 2024

















1Q 2024



















Net sales ($ million)





























North America





1,244





1,131





10%





1,590





(22%)









South America





552





595





(7%)





617





(11%)









Europe





208





341





(39%)





253





(17%)









Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa





761





629





21%





833





(9%)











Total net sales ($ million)









2,765









2,695









3%









3,292









(16%)













Services performed on third party tubes ($ million)









101









93









9%









192









(47%)













Operating income ($ million)









514









533









(4%)









785









(35%)











Operating margin (% of sales)





18.6%





19.8%









23.9%











































Net sales of tubular products and services



increased 3% sequentially and decreased 16% year on year. Volumes sold increased 8% sequentially while average selling prices decreased 5% due principally to product and market mix effects. In North America sales increased as higher seasonal sales in Canada and higher sales to US Rig Direct



®



customers more than outweighed a further steep decline in sales in Mexico. In South America sales declined due to lower shipments to the Raia offshore project and lower prices in Argentina. In Europe, following a quarter with an exceptionally high level of sales, sales declined to a more stable level. In Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa sales increased due to higher sales in the UAE, shipments of welded pipes for a pipeline in Saudi Arabia, and sales of line pipe for a gas processing plant in Africa.







Operating results from tubular products and services



amounted to a gain of $514 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to a gain of $533 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $785 million in the first quarter of 2024. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $67 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. Excluding this gain Tubes operating income would have amounted to $467 million (17.3% of sales) in the fourth quarter of 2024. On a comparable basis, margins improved as the decline in average selling prices was offset by lower costs due to higher utilization of production capacity and lower raw materials and variable costs.









Others









The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:











Others









1Q 2025









4Q 2024









1Q 2024











Net sales ($ million)





157





150





5%





150





4%









Operating income ($ million)





36





25





44%





26





38%









Operating margin (% of sales)





23.1%





16.8%









17.5%











































Net sales of other products and services



increased 5% sequentially and increased 4% year on year. Sequentially, sales increased mainly due to higher sales of sucker rods and oil services in Argentina.







Selling, general and administrative expenses



,



or SG&A



, amounted to $457 million, or 15.6% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $446 million, or 15.7% in the previous quarter and $508 million, or 14.8% in the first quarter of 2024. Sequentially, the increase in SG&A is mainly due to higher shipment costs partially offset by a decrease in taxes, provisions and others.







Other operating results



amounted to a gain of $6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a gain of $81 million in the previous quarter and a $12 million gain in the first quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $67 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.







Financial results



amounted to a gain of $35 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a gain of $48 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $25 million in the first quarter of 2024. Financial result of the quarter is mainly attributable to a $67 million net finance income from the net return of our portfolio investments offset by net foreign exchange losses of $15 million and $16 million in fees paid in connection with the collection of $242 million from Pemex.







Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies



generated a gain of $14 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a gain of $35 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $48 million in the first quarter of 2024. These results are mainly derived from our participation in Ternium (NYSE:TX). During the fourth quarter of 2024 the result from Ternium´s investment included a $43 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas, while in the first quarter of 2025 it includes a $5 million loss related to the same ongoing litigation.







Income tax charge



amounted to $81 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $123 million in the previous quarter and $85 million in the first quarter of 2024. The quarter income tax charge reflects the positive net effect from foreign exchange rate movements and inflation adjustments on deferred tax assets and liabilities, mainly in Argentina, and the recognition of other deferred tax assets.







Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2025 First Quarter







Net cash generated by operating activities during the first quarter of 2025 was $821 million, compared to $492 million in the previous quarter and $887 million in the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025 cash generated by operating activities includes a net working capital reduction of $224 million.





With capital expenditures of $174 million, our free cash flow amounted to $647 million during the quarter. Following share buybacks of $237 million in the quarter, our net cash position increased to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2025.







Conference call







Tenaris will hold a conference call to discuss the above reported results, on May 1, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Following a brief summary, the conference call will be opened to questions.





To listen to the conference please join through one of the following options:







ir.tenaris.com/events-and-presentations



or







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gu6ip3ag/







If you wish to participate in the Q&A session please register at the following link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf49770ff47c94e2587121e780b6acb85









Please connect 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.







A replay of the conference call will also be available on our webpage



at



:



ir.tenaris.com/events-and-presentations









Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

























Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement



















(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three-month period ended March 31,

















2025









2024

















Unaudited











Net sales





2,922,212





3,441,544









Cost of sales





(1,920,855)





(2,134,052)











Gross profit









1,001,357









1,307,492











Selling, general and administrative expenses





(457,065)





(508,132)









Other operating income





11,788





16,024









Other operating expenses





(6,167)





(3,720)











Operating income









549,913









811,664











Finance Income





78,444





56,289









Finance Cost





(11,745)





(20,583)









Other financial results, net





(31,441)





(60,468)











Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax









585,171









786,902











Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies





14,035





48,179











Income before income tax









599,206









835,081











Income tax





(81,342)





(84,856)











Income for the period









517,864









750,225

































Attributable to:



















Shareholders' equity





506,931





736,980









Non-controlling interests





10,933





13,245















517,864









750,225

































Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position



















(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







At March 31, 2025













At December 31, 2024

















Unaudited





















ASSETS

































Non-current assets































Property, plant and equipment, net





6,183,251













6,121,471













Intangible assets, net





1,359,463













1,357,749













Right-of-use assets, net





147,606













148,868













Investments in non-consolidated companies





1,574,156













1,543,657













Other investments





1,014,502













1,005,300













Deferred tax assets





838,912













831,298













Receivables, net





197,411





11,315,301









205,602





11,213,945











Current assets































Inventories, net





3,519,237













3,709,942













Receivables and prepayments, net





174,294













179,614













Current tax assets





360,416













332,621













Contract assets





51,736













50,757













Trade receivables, net





1,842,313













1,907,507













Derivative financial instruments





4,083













7,484













Other investments





2,581,761













2,372,999













Cash and cash equivalents





770,208





9,304,048









675,256





9,236,180











Total assets

















20,619,349

















20,450,125













EQUITY































Shareholders' equity









17,164,683













16,593,257









Non-controlling interests









231,994













220,578











Total equity













17,396,677

















16,813,835













LIABILITIES

































Non-current liabilities































Borrowings





7,437













11,399













Lease liabilities





91,148













100,436













Deferred tax liabilities





472,789













503,941













Other liabilities





300,116













301,751













Provisions





68,969





940,459









82,106





999,633











Current liabilities































Borrowings





345,183













425,999













Lease liabilities





54,061













44,490













Derivative financial instruments





1,945













8,300













Current tax liabilities





304,019













366,292













Other liabilities





377,238













585,775













Provisions





139,965













119,344













Customer advances





228,086













206,196













Trade payables





831,716





2,282,213









880,261





2,636,657











Total liabilities

















3,222,672

















3,636,290













Total equity and liabilities













20,619,349

















20,450,125

































Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows



















(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three-month period ended March 31,

















2025









2024

















(Unaudited)













Cash flows from operating activities

























Income for the period









517,864









750,225











Adjustments for:

















Depreciation and amortization





146,406





175,442









Provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of participation in Usiminas





9,877





-









Income tax accruals less payments





(54,133)





(29,222)









Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies





(14,035)





(48,179)









Interest accruals less payments, net





(8,423)





11,938









Changes in provisions





(2,393)





1,545









Changes in working capital





223,817





(9,548)









Others, including net foreign exchange





2,020





34,776











Net cash provided by operating activities









821,000









886,977





























Cash flows from investing activities



















Capital expenditures





(173,838)





(172,097)









Changes in advances to suppliers of property, plant and equipment





12,916





2,952









Loan to joint ventures





(1,359)





(1,354)









Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets





900





5,412









Changes in investments in securities





(225,636)





(759,667)











Net cash used in investing activities









(387,017)









(924,754)





























Cash flows from financing activities



















Changes in non-controlling interests





-





1,120









Acquisition of treasury shares





(237,188)





(311,064)









Payments of lease liabilities





(14,655)





(16,768)









Proceeds from borrowings





347,570





829,947









Repayments of borrowings





(429,126)





(754,078)











Net cash used in financing activities









(333,399)









(250,843)





























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









100,584









(288,620)

































Movement in cash and cash equivalents



















At the beginning of the period





660,798





1,616,597









Effect of exchange rate changes





(2,430)





(4,921)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





100,584





(288,620)











At March 31,









758,952









1,323,056





























Exhibit I – Alternative performance measures







Alternative performance measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.







EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.







EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are recurring non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.





EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:





EBITDA = Net income for the period + Income tax charges +/- Equity in Earnings (losses) of non-consolidated companies +/- Financial results + Depreciation and amortization +/- Impairment charges/(reversals).





EBITDA is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.









(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three-month period ended March 31,

















2025









2024











Income for the period





517,864





750,225









Income tax charge





81,342





84,856









Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies





(14,035)





(48,179)









Financial Results





(35,258)





24,762









Depreciation and amortization





146,406





175,442











EBITDA









696,319









987,106





























Free Cash Flow







Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.





Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:





Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.





Free cash flow is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.









(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three-month period ended March 31,

















2025









2024











Net cash provided by operating activities





821,000





886,977









Capital expenditures





(173,838)





(172,097)











Free cash flow









647,162









714,880





























Net Cash / (Debt)







This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company’s leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.





Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:





Net cash = Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments - Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).





Net cash/debt is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.









(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







At March 31,

















2025









2024











Cash and cash equivalents





770,208





1,323,350









Other current investments





2,581,761





2,248,863









Non-current investments





1,007,444





976,206









Current borrowings





(345,183)





(608,278)









Non-current borrowings





(7,437)





(28,122)











Net cash / (debt)









4,006,793









3,912,019





























Operating working capital days







Operating working capital is the difference between the main operating components of current assets and current liabilities. Operating working capital is a measure of a company’s operational efficiency, and short-term financial health.





Operating working capital days is calculated in the following manner:





Operating working capital days = [(Inventories + Trade receivables – Trade payables – Customer advances) / Annualized quarterly sales ] x 365.





Operating working capital days is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.









(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







At March 31,

















2025









2024











Inventories





3,519,237





3,911,719









Trade receivables





1,842,313





2,303,293









Customer advances





(228,086)





(239,342)









Trade payables





(831,716)





(1,041,434)











Operating working capital









4,301,748









4,934,236











Annualized quarterly sales







11,688,848









13,766,176











Operating working capital days







134









131



























Giovanni Sardagna





Tenaris





1-888-300-5432





www.tenaris.com



