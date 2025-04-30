Tenaris S.A. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Operational Performance

Tenaris S.A. reports first-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting net sales, operating income, and cash flow details.
Tenaris S.A. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting net sales of $2.92 billion, a 3% increase from the previous quarter but a 15% decline year-over-year. Operating income slightly decreased to $550 million, while net income was virtually unchanged at $518 million compared to the previous quarter, illustrating the company's stable performance amidst fluctuating market conditions. The increase in sales was driven by strong seasonal demand in Canada and higher onshore sales in the USA, despite a decline in average selling prices due to a product mix shift. Free cash flow was robust at $647 million, contributing to an increased net cash position of $4 billion. Looking ahead, Tenaris anticipates a slight increase in sales for the second quarter as market conditions evolve and expects the EBITDA margin to remain stable. The company highlighted the effects of recent changes in oil demand outlook and OPEC+ production levels on future investment strategies in the oil and gas sector.
Potential Positives
- Net cash generated by operating activities significantly increased to $821 million, compared to $492 million in the previous quarter and $887 million in the first quarter of 2024.
- Free cash flow amounted to $647 million, demonstrating strong financial performance despite a reduction in working capital and strategic share buybacks of $237 million during the quarter.
- The company's net cash position rose to $4.0 billion, indicating a strong liquidity position that may enable further investments or shareholder returns.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased by 31% compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating a significant decline in profitability.
- Declines in both operating income and EBITDA compared to the same period last year suggest potential challenges in managing costs and maintaining margins.
- The company anticipates an uncertain market outlook due to a decrease in global oil demand and OPEC+ production increases, which could negatively impact future sales and profitability.
FAQ
What are the key financial results for Tenaris in Q1 2025?
In Q1 2025, Tenaris reported net sales of $2.92 billion and net income of $518 million.
How does Tenaris' EBITDA compare year-over-year?
Tenaris' EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $696 million, a decrease from $987 million in Q1 2024.
What factors affected Tenaris' sales in Q1 2025?
Sales were impacted by declining average selling prices and lower sales of premium products in various regions.
When will Tenaris hold its conference call to discuss results?
Tenaris will hold a conference call on May 1, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
What was Tenaris' free cash flow for Q1 2025?
Tenaris generated a free cash flow of $647 million during Q1 2025 following a reduction in working capital.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS.
Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net cash / debt and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.
LUXEMBOURG, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Summary of 2025 First Quarter Results
(Comparison with fourth and first quarter of 2024)
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
1Q 2024
Net sales ($ million)
2,922
2,845
3%
3,442
(15%)
Operating income ($ million)
550
558
(2%)
812
(32%)
Net income ($ million)
518
519
0%
750
(31%)
Shareholders’ net income ($ million)
507
516
(2%)
737
(31%)
Earnings per ADS ($)
0.94
0.94
0%
1.27
(26%)
Earnings per share ($)
0.47
0.47
0%
0.64
(26%)
EBITDA* ($ million)
696
726
(4%)
987
(29%)
EBITDA margin (% of net sales)
23.8%
25.5%
28.7%
*EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $67 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. If this charge was not included EBITDA would have amounted to $659 million, or 23.2% of sales.
In the first quarter, our sales were buoyed by seasonal volumes in Canada and higher onshore sales in the USA while our average selling price declined. This was due to market and product mix effects with lower sales of OCTG premium products in Mexico, Turkey and Saudi Arabia and lower sales of seamless line pipe for offshore projects. On a comparable basis our EBITDA rose 6% and net income remained in line with the results of the previous quarter.
During the quarter, free cash flow amounted to $647 million following a reduction in working capital of $224 million. After spending $237 million on share buybacks, our net cash position increased to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2025.
Market Background and Outlook
Oil and gas drilling activity has been stable in most parts of the world so far this year. Over the last month, however, the outlook for oil demand and prices has changed with a decline in expectations for global economic growth and the announcement by OPEC+ that it would increase production. Oil and gas companies are likely to adjust their investment plans over the short term in response to a lower oil and gas price environment while maintaining their medium and long term plans for development of major projects.
US OCTG reference prices have continued to increase following the extension of tariffs to imports of all steel products. These and further increases should offset much of the impact of the tariffs and higher steel and scrap purchase costs on our US operations.
For the second quarter, we expect our sales to show a small increase as our average selling price recovers and volumes remain close to the level of the first quarter and our EBITDA margin should be in line with the first quarter.
Analysis of 2025 First Quarter Results
Tubes
The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:
Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons)
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
1Q 2024
Seamless
775
748
4%
777
0%
Welded
212
164
29%
269
(21%)
Total
987
913
8%
1,046
(6%)
The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:
Tubes
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
1Q 2024
Net sales ($ million)
North America
1,244
1,131
10%
1,590
(22%)
South America
552
595
(7%)
617
(11%)
Europe
208
341
(39%)
253
(17%)
Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
761
629
21%
833
(9%)
Total net sales ($ million)
2,765
2,695
3%
3,292
(16%)
Services performed on third party tubes ($ million)
101
93
9%
192
(47%)
Operating income ($ million)
514
533
(4%)
785
(35%)
Operating margin (% of sales)
18.6%
19.8%
23.9%
Net sales of tubular products and services
increased 3% sequentially and decreased 16% year on year. Volumes sold increased 8% sequentially while average selling prices decreased 5% due principally to product and market mix effects. In North America sales increased as higher seasonal sales in Canada and higher sales to US Rig Direct
®
customers more than outweighed a further steep decline in sales in Mexico. In South America sales declined due to lower shipments to the Raia offshore project and lower prices in Argentina. In Europe, following a quarter with an exceptionally high level of sales, sales declined to a more stable level. In Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa sales increased due to higher sales in the UAE, shipments of welded pipes for a pipeline in Saudi Arabia, and sales of line pipe for a gas processing plant in Africa.
Operating results from tubular products and services
amounted to a gain of $514 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to a gain of $533 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $785 million in the first quarter of 2024. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $67 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. Excluding this gain Tubes operating income would have amounted to $467 million (17.3% of sales) in the fourth quarter of 2024. On a comparable basis, margins improved as the decline in average selling prices was offset by lower costs due to higher utilization of production capacity and lower raw materials and variable costs.
Others
The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:
Others
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
1Q 2024
Net sales ($ million)
157
150
5%
150
4%
Operating income ($ million)
36
25
44%
26
38%
Operating margin (% of sales)
23.1%
16.8%
17.5%
Net sales of other products and services
increased 5% sequentially and increased 4% year on year. Sequentially, sales increased mainly due to higher sales of sucker rods and oil services in Argentina.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
,
or SG&A
, amounted to $457 million, or 15.6% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $446 million, or 15.7% in the previous quarter and $508 million, or 14.8% in the first quarter of 2024. Sequentially, the increase in SG&A is mainly due to higher shipment costs partially offset by a decrease in taxes, provisions and others.
Other operating results
amounted to a gain of $6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a gain of $81 million in the previous quarter and a $12 million gain in the first quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $67 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.
Financial results
amounted to a gain of $35 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a gain of $48 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $25 million in the first quarter of 2024. Financial result of the quarter is mainly attributable to a $67 million net finance income from the net return of our portfolio investments offset by net foreign exchange losses of $15 million and $16 million in fees paid in connection with the collection of $242 million from Pemex.
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
generated a gain of $14 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a gain of $35 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $48 million in the first quarter of 2024. These results are mainly derived from our participation in Ternium (NYSE:TX). During the fourth quarter of 2024 the result from Ternium´s investment included a $43 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas, while in the first quarter of 2025 it includes a $5 million loss related to the same ongoing litigation.
Income tax charge
amounted to $81 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $123 million in the previous quarter and $85 million in the first quarter of 2024. The quarter income tax charge reflects the positive net effect from foreign exchange rate movements and inflation adjustments on deferred tax assets and liabilities, mainly in Argentina, and the recognition of other deferred tax assets.
Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2025 First Quarter
Net cash generated by operating activities during the first quarter of 2025 was $821 million, compared to $492 million in the previous quarter and $887 million in the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025 cash generated by operating activities includes a net working capital reduction of $224 million.
With capital expenditures of $174 million, our free cash flow amounted to $647 million during the quarter. Following share buybacks of $237 million in the quarter, our net cash position increased to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2025.
Conference call
Tenaris will hold a conference call to discuss the above reported results, on May 1, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Following a brief summary, the conference call will be opened to questions.
To listen to the conference please join through one of the following options:
ir.tenaris.com/events-and-presentations
or
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gu6ip3ag/
If you wish to participate in the Q&A session please register at the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf49770ff47c94e2587121e780b6acb85
Please connect 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will also be available on our webpage
at
:
ir.tenaris.com/events-and-presentations
Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.
Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three-month period ended March 31,
2025
2024
Unaudited
Net sales
2,922,212
3,441,544
Cost of sales
(1,920,855)
(2,134,052)
Gross profit
1,001,357
1,307,492
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(457,065)
(508,132)
Other operating income
11,788
16,024
Other operating expenses
(6,167)
(3,720)
Operating income
549,913
811,664
Finance Income
78,444
56,289
Finance Cost
(11,745)
(20,583)
Other financial results, net
(31,441)
(60,468)
Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax
585,171
786,902
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
14,035
48,179
Income before income tax
599,206
835,081
Income tax
(81,342)
(84,856)
Income for the period
517,864
750,225
Attributable to:
Shareholders' equity
506,931
736,980
Non-controlling interests
10,933
13,245
517,864
750,225
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
At March 31, 2025
At December 31, 2024
Unaudited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,183,251
6,121,471
Intangible assets, net
1,359,463
1,357,749
Right-of-use assets, net
147,606
148,868
Investments in non-consolidated companies
1,574,156
1,543,657
Other investments
1,014,502
1,005,300
Deferred tax assets
838,912
831,298
Receivables, net
197,411
11,315,301
205,602
11,213,945
Current assets
Inventories, net
3,519,237
3,709,942
Receivables and prepayments, net
174,294
179,614
Current tax assets
360,416
332,621
Contract assets
51,736
50,757
Trade receivables, net
1,842,313
1,907,507
Derivative financial instruments
4,083
7,484
Other investments
2,581,761
2,372,999
Cash and cash equivalents
770,208
9,304,048
675,256
9,236,180
Total assets
20,619,349
20,450,125
EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
17,164,683
16,593,257
Non-controlling interests
231,994
220,578
Total equity
17,396,677
16,813,835
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
7,437
11,399
Lease liabilities
91,148
100,436
Deferred tax liabilities
472,789
503,941
Other liabilities
300,116
301,751
Provisions
68,969
940,459
82,106
999,633
Current liabilities
Borrowings
345,183
425,999
Lease liabilities
54,061
44,490
Derivative financial instruments
1,945
8,300
Current tax liabilities
304,019
366,292
Other liabilities
377,238
585,775
Provisions
139,965
119,344
Customer advances
228,086
206,196
Trade payables
831,716
2,282,213
880,261
2,636,657
Total liabilities
3,222,672
3,636,290
Total equity and liabilities
20,619,349
20,450,125
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three-month period ended March 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Income for the period
517,864
750,225
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
146,406
175,442
Provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of participation in Usiminas
9,877
-
Income tax accruals less payments
(54,133)
(29,222)
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
(14,035)
(48,179)
Interest accruals less payments, net
(8,423)
11,938
Changes in provisions
(2,393)
1,545
Changes in working capital
223,817
(9,548)
Others, including net foreign exchange
2,020
34,776
Net cash provided by operating activities
821,000
886,977
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(173,838)
(172,097)
Changes in advances to suppliers of property, plant and equipment
12,916
2,952
Loan to joint ventures
(1,359)
(1,354)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
900
5,412
Changes in investments in securities
(225,636)
(759,667)
Net cash used in investing activities
(387,017)
(924,754)
Cash flows from financing activities
Changes in non-controlling interests
-
1,120
Acquisition of treasury shares
(237,188)
(311,064)
Payments of lease liabilities
(14,655)
(16,768)
Proceeds from borrowings
347,570
829,947
Repayments of borrowings
(429,126)
(754,078)
Net cash used in financing activities
(333,399)
(250,843)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
100,584
(288,620)
Movement in cash and cash equivalents
At the beginning of the period
660,798
1,616,597
Effect of exchange rate changes
(2,430)
(4,921)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
100,584
(288,620)
At March 31,
758,952
1,323,056
Exhibit I – Alternative performance measures
Alternative performance measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are recurring non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.
EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:
EBITDA = Net income for the period + Income tax charges +/- Equity in Earnings (losses) of non-consolidated companies +/- Financial results + Depreciation and amortization +/- Impairment charges/(reversals).
EBITDA is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three-month period ended March 31,
2025
2024
Income for the period
517,864
750,225
Income tax charge
81,342
84,856
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
(14,035)
(48,179)
Financial Results
(35,258)
24,762
Depreciation and amortization
146,406
175,442
EBITDA
696,319
987,106
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.
Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:
Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.
Free cash flow is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three-month period ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
821,000
886,977
Capital expenditures
(173,838)
(172,097)
Free cash flow
647,162
714,880
Net Cash / (Debt)
This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company’s leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.
Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:
Net cash = Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments - Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).
Net cash/debt is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
At March 31,
2025
2024
Cash and cash equivalents
770,208
1,323,350
Other current investments
2,581,761
2,248,863
Non-current investments
1,007,444
976,206
Current borrowings
(345,183)
(608,278)
Non-current borrowings
(7,437)
(28,122)
Net cash / (debt)
4,006,793
3,912,019
Operating working capital days
Operating working capital is the difference between the main operating components of current assets and current liabilities. Operating working capital is a measure of a company’s operational efficiency, and short-term financial health.
Operating working capital days is calculated in the following manner:
Operating working capital days = [(Inventories + Trade receivables – Trade payables – Customer advances) / Annualized quarterly sales ] x 365.
Operating working capital days is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
At March 31,
2025
2024
Inventories
3,519,237
3,911,719
Trade receivables
1,842,313
2,303,293
Customer advances
(228,086)
(239,342)
Trade payables
(831,716)
(1,041,434)
Operating working capital
4,301,748
4,934,236
Annualized quarterly sales
11,688,848
13,766,176
Operating working capital days
134
131
Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com
