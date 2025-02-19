Tenaris S.A. Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024

Tenaris S.A. reported its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, highlighting revenue declines and changes in management.

Tenaris S.A. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, showing a decrease in net sales and earnings compared to 2023. For the fourth quarter, net sales were $2.845 billion, down 17% year-over-year, with operating income of $558 million, reflecting a 32% decline. Net income rose slightly to $519 million due to a one-time gain related to ongoing litigation. For the full year, total net sales fell to $12.524 billion, a 16% decrease, with EBITDA declining significantly by 37% to $3.052 billion. The company maintained a strong net cash position of $3.6 billion at year-end. Additionally, Tenaris announced a change in its Chief Financial Officer effective May 2025 and plans to propose a dividend of $0.83 per share at the upcoming shareholders' meeting. Market conditions reveal stability in oil prices but mixed activity levels across different regions, with expectations of modest sales and EBITDA growth in the near term.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 13% year-over-year, reaching $519 million, despite a challenging market environment.

The company maintained a strong net cash position of $3.6 billion at the end of December 2024, highlighting its financial stability.

Tenaris announced a dividend proposal of $0.83 per share for 2025, reflecting the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $310 million, demonstrating positive cash generation capabilities amidst operational challenges.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 17% compared to the same period in 2023, indicating a significant decline in demand.

Operating income and net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, fell by 44% and 48% respectively compared to 2023, reflecting a substantial decrease in profitability.

The announcement of a change in the Chief Financial Officer could raise concerns about the stability and future direction of the company's financial strategy, especially amid declining financial performance.

What are the key financial results for Tenaris in Q4 2024?

The financial results include net sales of $2.85 billion and a net income of $519 million for Q4 2024.

How did Tenaris perform in 2024 compared to 2023?

In 2024, Tenaris saw a 16% decrease in net sales, totaling $12.5 billion, compared to $14.9 billion in 2023.

Who is the new Chief Financial Officer of Tenaris?

Mr. Carlos Gomez Alzaga will become the Chief Financial Officer effective May 2, 2025, replacing Ms. Alicia Mondolo.

What is the proposed annual dividend for Tenaris shareholders in 2025?

The board intends to propose a dividend of $0.83 per share, contingent upon annual accounts approval.

When will Tenaris hold its conference call to discuss results?

Tenaris will hold a conference call on February 20, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on audited consolidated financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net cash / debt and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.







LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 in comparison with its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.







Summary of 2024 Fourth Quarter Results







(Comparison with third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023)



















4Q 2024









3Q 2024









4Q 2023











Net sales ($ million)





2,845





2,915





(2%)





3,415





(17%)









Operating income ($ million)





558





537





4%





819





(32%)









Net income ($ million)





519





459





13%





1,146





(55%)









Shareholders’ net income ($ million)





516





448





15%





1,129





(54%)









Earnings per ADS ($)





0.94





0.81





16%





1.92





(51%)









Earnings per share ($)





0.47





0.40





16%





0.96





(51%)









EBITDA* ($ million)





726





688





6%





975





(26%)









EBITDA margin (% of net sales)





25.5%





23.6%









28.6%









































*EBITDA in fourth quarter of 2024 includes a $67 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. If this charge was not included EBITDA would have amounted to $659 million, or 23.2% of sales





Net sales in the fourth quarter were more resilient than expected as we were able to reduce inventories and advance some shipments in the Middle East and Turkey, despite lower demand in Mexico, Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Our EBITDA declined 4% on a comparable basis with the margin supported by a favorable product mix which offset the effect of residual price declines in North America. Net income increased due to the partial reversal of the provision made in the second quarter for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas jointly with our associate company, Ternium.





During the quarter, our free cash flow amounted to $310 million and, after spending $299 million on dividends and $454 million on share buybacks, our net cash position declined to $3.6 billion at December 31, 2024.







Summary of 2024 Annual Results





















12M 2024









12M 2023









Increase/(Decrease)











Net sales ($ million)





12,524





14,869





(16%)









Operating income ($ million)





2,419





4,316





(44%)









Net income ($ million)





2,077





3,958





(48%)









Shareholders’ net income ($ million)





2,036





3,918





(48%)









Earnings per ADS ($)





3.61





6.65





(46%)









Earnings per share ($)





1.81





3.32





(45%)









EBITDA* ($ million)





3,052





4,865





(37%)









EBITDA margin (% of net sales)





24.4%





32.7%

































*EBITDA in 12M 2024 includes a $107 million loss from the provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. If this charge was not included EBITDA would have amounted to $3,159 million, or 25.2% of sales.





Our sales in 2024 amounted to $12.5 billion with a decrease of 16% compared to 2023, primarily reflecting a decline in market prices for our tubular products used in onshore drilling applications in the Americas, lower drilling activity in Mexico and Colombia, lower shipments for pipeline projects in Argentina and lower sales of mechanical pipes in Europe. On the other hand, sales in the Middle East reached a record level as Saudi Aramco replenished OCTG stocks and increased gas drilling activity. EBITDA and margins also declined to $3.1 billion, being further affected by a $107 million loss from a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. Net income amounted to $2.1 billion, or 17% of net sales, and was affected by a reduction of $43 million from our participation in Ternium related to the same case.





Cash flow provided by operating activities amounted to $2.9 billion during 2024. This was used to fund capital expenditures of $694 million, with the remainder distributed to shareholders through dividend payments of $758 million and share buybacks for $1,440 million in the year. We maintained a net cash position of $3.6 billion at the end of December 2024.







Change of Chief Financial Officer







Effective as of May 2, 2025, Mr. Carlos Gomez Alzaga will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer, replacing Ms. Alicia Mondolo, who will retire from this role.





Mr. Gomez Alzaga, who has more than 20 years of experience in Administration and Finance at Tenaris, previously served as Regional CFO for Mexico and Central America, and Economic and Financial Planning Director, among other positions, and currently holds the position of Regional CFO for Argentina and South America.





Ms. Mondolo will continue to serve as senior advisor to our Chairman and CEO.





Paolo Rocca and the Board of Tenaris would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for Alicia´s contribution as CFO of Tenaris and her 41 years of service within the Techint Group.







Market Background and Outlook







Oil prices remain relatively stable (as they have done over the past two years) with OPEC+ maintaining their voluntary production cuts in the face of limited global demand growth. European and US natural gas prices have, however, risen as relatively cold winter weather and the cutoff of Russian supply have led to a rapid drawdown in inventories.





These prices and the continuing balance between oil and gas demand and supply should continue to support overall investment in oil and gas drilling activity, as well as OCTG demand, at current levels, albeit with some regional nuances.





In North America, consolidation among major operators and drilling efficiencies led to a drop in US drilling activity last year, which has now stabilized, while OCTG consumption per rig has been increasing. In Latin America, drilling activity is increasing in Argentina, as investment in pipeline and LNG infrastructure investment for the Vaca Muerta shale moves forward, while, in Mexico, it has been affected by financial constraints on Pemex. In the Middle East, some reduction in oil drilling has taken place in Saudi Arabia while gas drilling has risen, and, in Abu Dhabi, oil drilling is increasing.





OCTG reference prices in North America, which fell steadily for two years until the second half of 2024, have so far recovered by 9% from their August low and could rise further following the US government’s announced reset of Section 232 tariffs on all imports of steel products without exception.





In this environment, we expect our sales and EBITDA (excluding extraordinary effects) in the first quarter to be in line with the previous one before rising moderately in the second quarter. Beyond that, likely changes in US tariffs and their possible ramifications on trade flows will introduce a new dynamic with a high level of uncertainty for costs and prices to our results.







Annual Dividend Proposal







Upon approval of the Company´s annual accounts in April 2025, the board of directors intends to propose, for approval of the annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 6, 2025, the payment of a dividend per share of $0.83 (in an aggregate amount of approximately $0.9 billion), which would include the interim dividend per share of $0.27 (approximately $0.3 billion) paid in November 2024. If the annual dividend is approved by the shareholders, a dividend of $0.56 per share ($1.12 per ADS), or approximately $0.6 billion, will be paid according to the following timetable:







Payment date: May 21, 2025



Payment date: May 21, 2025



Record date: May 20, 2025



Record date: May 20, 2025



Ex-dividend for securities listed in Europe and Mexico: May 19, 2025



Ex-dividend for securities listed in Europe and Mexico: May 19, 2025



Ex-dividend for securities listed in the United States: May 20, 2025









Analysis of 2024 Fourth Quarter Results















Tubes













The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:











Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons)









4Q 2024









3Q 2024

















4Q 2023











Seamless





748





746





0%





760





(2%)









Welded





164





191





(14%)





246





(33%)











Total









913









937









(3%)









1,006









(9%)







































The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:











Tubes









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









4Q 2023











(Net sales - $ million)





























North America





1,131





1,273





(11%)





1,501





(25%)









South America





595





484





23%





590





1%









Europe





341





280





22%





302





13%









Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa





629





754





(17%)





805





(22%)











Total net sales ($ million)









2,695









2,790









(3%)









3,198









(16%)













Services performed on third party tubes ($ million)









93









97









(4%)









34









176%













Operating income ($ million)









533









527









1%









780









(32%)











Operating margin (% of sales)





19.8%





18.9%









24.4%











































Net sales of tubular products and services



decreased 3% sequentially and 16% year on year. Sequentially volumes sold decreased 3% while average selling prices decreased less than 1% as a favorable product mix offset price declines in North America. Sequentially, in North America sales declined due to lower prices throughout the region and lower activity in Mexico. In South America sales increased as higher sales in Brazil with shipments to the Raia pipeline and a recovery of OCTG offset lower sales for pipelines and the industrial market in Argentina. In Europe sales increased due to shipments to the Sakarya offshore line pipe project and higher sales of OCTG in Turkey. In Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa sales declined due to lower sales in Saudi Arabia upon completion of inventory replenishment program and lower activity, partially offset by an increase in sales to the UAE.







Operating results from tubular products and services



amounted to a gain of $533 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a gain of $527 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $780 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This quarter’s operating income includes a $67 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. Excluding this gain Tubes operating income would have amounted to $467 million (17.3% of sales) in the fourth quarter, a 12% sequential reduction following the decline in sales and margins. Margins declined due to the decline in prices and a more costly product mix.









Others









The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:











Others









4Q 2024









3Q 2024









4Q 2023











Net sales ($ million)





150





125





20%





217





(31%)









Operating income ($ million)





25





10





156%





39





(36%)









Operating margin (% of sales)





16.8%





7.9%









18.1%











































Net sales of other products and services



increased 20% sequentially and decreased 31% year on year. Sequentially, sales increased mainly due to higher sales of oil services in Argentina and coiled tubing.







Selling, general and administrative expenses



,



or SG&A



, amounted to $446 million, or 15.7% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $454 million, 15.6% in the previous quarter and $471 million, 13.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sequentially, the decline in SG&A is mainly due to lower shipment costs due to a reduction in volumes shipped.







Other operating results



amounted to a net gain of $81 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a gain of $11 million in the previous quarter and a $5 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2024 includes a $67 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.







Financial results



amounted to a gain of $48 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a gain of $48 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $93 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial result of the quarter is mainly attributable to a $42 million net finance income from the net return of our portfolio investments.







Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies



generated a gain of $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a gain of $8 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $57 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. These results are mainly derived from our participation in Ternium (NYSE:TX). During the fourth quarter of 2024 the result from Ternium´s investment includes a $43 million gain from the partial reversal of a provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas.







Income tax charge



amounted to $123 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $134 million in the previous quarter and $177 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2024 Fourth Quarter







Net cash generated by operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2024 was $492 million, compared to $552 million in the previous quarter and $0.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024 cash generated by operating activities includes a net working capital increase of $37 million.





With capital expenditures of $182 million, our free cash flow amounted to $310 million during the quarter. Following a dividend payment of $299 million and share buybacks of $454 million in the quarter, our net cash position amounted to $3.6 billion at December 31, 2024.







Analysis of 2024 Annual Results







The following table shows our net sales by business segment for the periods indicated below:











Net sales ($ million)









12M 2024

















12M 2023

















Increase/(Decrease)











Tubes





11,907





95%





14,185





95%





(16%)









Others





617





5%





684





5%





(10%)











Total









12,524

















14,869

















(16%)















































Tubes













The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:











Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons)









12M 2024









12M 2023









Increase/(Decrease)











Seamless





3,077





3,189





(4%)









Welded





852





953





(11%)











Total









3,928









4,141









(5%)































The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:











Tubes









12M 2024









12M 2023









Increase/(Decrease)











(Net sales - $ million)





















North America





5,432





7,572





(28%)









South America





2,294





3,067





(25%)









Europe





1,143





1,055





8%









Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa





3,038





2,491





22%











Total net sales ($ million)









11,907









14,185









(16%)













Services performed on third party tubes ($ million)









484









165









193%













Operating income ($ million)









2,305









4,183









(45%)











Operating margin (% of sales)





19.4%





29.5%



































Net sales of tubular products and services



decreased 16% to $11,907 million in 2024, compared to $14,185 million in 2023 due to a 5% decrease in volumes and a 12% decrease in average selling prices, primarily reflecting a decline in market prices for our tubular products used in onshore drilling applications in the Americas, lower drilling activity in Mexico and Colombia, lower shipments for pipeline projects in Argentina and lower sales of mechanical pipes in Europe. On the other hand, sales in the Middle East reached a record level as Saudi Aramco replenished OCTG stocks and increased gas drilling activity.







Operating results from tubular products and services



amounted to a gain of $2,305 million in 2024 compared to a gain of $4,183 million in 2023. The decline in operating results is mainly due to the decline in average selling prices and the corresponding impact on sales and margins. Additionally, in 2024 our Tubes operating income includes a charge of $107 million from the provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas, included in other operating expenses.









Others









The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:











Others









12M 2024









12M 2023









Increase/(Decrease)











Net sales ($ million)





617





684





(10%)









Operating income ($ million)





113





133





(15%)









Operating margin (% of sales)





18.4%





19.5%



































Net sales of other products and services



decreased 10% to $617 million in 2024, compared to $684 million in 2023.







Operating results from other products and services



amounted to a gain of $113 million in 2024, compared to a gain of $133 million in 2023.







Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A,



amounted to $1,905 million in 2024, representing 15.2% of sales, and $1,919 million in 2023, representing 12.9% of sales. SG&A expenses increased as a percentage of sales due to the 16% decline in revenues, mainly due to lower Tubes average selling prices and an increase of fixed costs.







Other operating results



amounted to a loss of $65 million in 2024, compared to a gain of $36 million in 2023. In 2024 we recorded a $107 million loss from provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas. In 2023 other operating income includes a non-recurring gain of $33 million corresponding to the transfer of the awards related to the Company’s Venezuelan nationalized assets.







Financial results



amounted to a gain of $129 million in 2024, compared to a gain of $221 million in 2023. While net finance income increased due to a higher net financial position, net foreign exchange results decreased significantly in respect to the previous year.







Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies



generated a gain of $9 million in 2024, compared to a gain of $95 million in 2023. These results were mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and in 2024 were negatively affected by a $43 million loss from the provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of a participation in Usiminas on our Ternium investment.







Income tax



amounted to a charge of $480 million in 2024, compared to $675 million in 2023. The lower income tax charge mainly reflects the reduction in results at several subsidiaries.







Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2024







Net cash provided by operating activities in 2024 amounted to $2.9 billion (including a reduction in working capital of $287 million), compared to cash provided by operations of $4.4 billion (including a reduction in working capital of $182 million) in 2023.





Capital expenditures amounted to $694 million in 2024, compared to $619 million in 2023. Free cash flow amounted to $2.2 billion in 2024, compared to $3.8 billion in 2023.





Following dividend payments of $758 million and share buybacks of $1.4 billion during 2024, our net cash position amounted to $3.6 billion at December 31, 2024.







Conference call







Tenaris will hold a conference call to discuss the above reported results, on February 20, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Following a brief summary, the conference call will be opened to questions.





To listen to the conference please join through one of the following options:







ir.tenaris.com/events-and-presentations



or







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p836i5mj







If you wish to participate in the Q&A session please register at the following link:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb7ae4609ff564d95a338d90813a3c8cc









Please connect 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.







A replay of the conference call will also be available on our webpage at:



ir.tenaris.com/events-and-presentations









Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.













Consolidated Income Statement











(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three-month period ended





December 31,









Twelve-month period ended





December 31,

















2024









2023









2024









2023











































Net sales





2,845,226





3,414,930





12,523,934





14,868,860









Cost of sales





(1,922,263)





(2,120,591)





(8,135,489)





(8,668,915)











Gross profit









922,963









1,294,339









4,388,445









6,199,945











Selling, general and administrative expenses





(445,988)





(470,542)





(1,904,828)





(1,919,307)









Other operating income





18,483





1,468





60,650





53,043









Other operating expenses





62,919





(6,302)





(125,418)





(17,273)











Operating income









558,377









818,963









2,418,849









4,316,408











Finance income





51,331





63,621





242,319





213,474









Finance cost





(8,928)





(19,759)





(61,212)





(106,862)









Other financial results





5,777





49,249





(52,051)





114,365











Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax









606,557









912,074









2,547,905









4,537,385











Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies





35,283





56,859





8,548





95,404











Income before income tax









641,840









968,933









2,556,453









4,632,789











Income tax





(122,709)





176,848





(479,680)





(674,956)











Income for the period









519,131









1,145,781









2,076,773









3,957,833













































Attributable to:



























Shareholders' equity





516,213





1,129,098





2,036,445





3,918,065









Non-controlling interests





2,918





16,683





40,328





39,768















519,131









1,145,781









2,076,773









3,957,833





































Consolidated Statement of Financial Position











(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







At December 31, 2024













At December 31, 2023





































ASSETS

































Non-current assets































Property, plant and equipment, net





6,121,471













6,078,179













Intangible assets, net





1,357,749













1,377,110













Right-of-use assets, net





148,868













132,138













Investments in non-consolidated companies





1,543,657













1,608,804













Other investments





1,005,300













405,631













Deferred tax assets





831,298













789,615













Receivables, net





205,602





11,213,945









185,959





10,577,436











Current assets































Inventories, net





3,709,942













3,921,097













Receivables and prepayments, net





179,614













181,368













Current tax assets





332,621













256,401













Contract assets





50,757













47,451













Trade receivables, net





1,907,507













2,480,889













Derivative financial instruments





7,484













9,801













Other investments





2,372,999













1,969,631













Cash and cash equivalents





675,256





9,236,180









1,637,821





10,504,459











Total assets

















20,450,125

















21,081,895













EQUITY































Shareholders' equity









16,593,257













16,842,972









Non-controlling interests









220,578













187,465











Total equity













16,813,835

















17,030,437













LIABILITIES

































Non-current liabilities































Borrowings





11,399













48,304













Lease liabilities





100,436













96,598













Derivative financial instruments





-













255













Deferred tax liabilities





503,941













631,605













Other liabilities





301,751













271,268













Provisions





82,106





999,633









101,453





1,149,483











Current liabilities































Borrowings





425,999













535,133













Lease liabilities





44,490













37,835













Derivative financial instruments





8,300













10,895













Current tax liabilities





366,292













488,277













Other liabilities





585,775













422,645













Provisions





119,344













35,959













Customer advances





206,196













263,664













Trade payables





880,261





2,636,657









1,107,567





2,901,975











Total liabilities

















3,636,290

















4,051,458













Total equity and liabilities













20,450,125

















21,081,895









































Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

















Three-month period ended





December 31,









Twelve-month period ended





December 31,











(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







2024









2023









2024









2023













































Cash flows from operating activities





























Income for the period









519,131









1,145,781









2,076,773









3,957,833











Adjustments for:

























Depreciation and amortization





167,781





156,347





632,854





548,510









Bargain purchase gain





-





-





(2,211)





(3,162)









Income tax accruals less payments





(160)





(277,559)





(222,510)





(143,391)









Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies





(35,283)





(56,859)





(8,548)





(95,404)









Interest accruals less payments, net





7,246





(8,554)





(1,067)





(53,480)









Provision for the ongoing litigation related to the acquisition of participation in Usiminas





(87,975)





-





89,371





-









Changes in provisions





(19,808)





(651)





(25,155)





21,284









Reclassification of currency translation adjustment reserve





-





(878)





-





(878)









Changes in working capital





(36,604)





(65,697)





286,917





182,428









Others, including net foreign exchange differences





(22,100)





(56,195)





39,794





(18,667)











Net cash provided by operating activities









492,228









835,735









2,866,218









4,395,073





































Cash flows from investing activities



























Capital expenditures





(181,870)





(166,820)





(693,956)





(619,445)









Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment





5,092





834





(10,391)





1,736









Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired





-





(161,238)





31,446





(265,657)









Other investments at fair value





-





(1,126)





-





(1,126)









Additions to associated companies





-





-





-





(22,661)









Loan to joint ventures





(1,414)





(1,092)





(5,551)





(3,754)









Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets





9,646





3,858





28,963





12,881









Dividends received from non-consolidated companies





20,674





25,268





73,810





68,781









Changes in investments in securities





458,407





740,153





(821,478)





(1,857,272)











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









310,535









439,837









(1,397,157)









(2,686,517)





































Cash flows from financing activities



























Dividends paid





(299,230)





(235,128)





(757,786)





(636,511)









Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries





-





-





(5,862)





(18,967)









Changes in non-controlling interests





28





-





1,143





3,772









Acquisition of treasury shares





(454,462)





(213,739)





(1,439,589)





(213,739)









Payments of lease liabilities





(17,248)





(15,524)





(68,574)





(51,492)









Proceeds from borrowings





344,222





365,455





1,870,666





1,723,677









Repayments of borrowings





(382,656)





(406,774)





(1,999,427)





(1,931,747)











Net cash used in financing activities









(809,346)









(505,711)









(2,399,429)









(1,125,007)

















































(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents









(6,583)









769,861









(930,368)









583,549













































Movement in cash and cash equivalents



























At the beginning of the year





681,306





864,012





1,616,597





1,091,433









Effect of exchange rate changes





(13,925)





(17,276)





(25,431)





(58,385)









(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents





(6,583)





769,861





(930,368)





583,549











At December 31,









660,798









1,616,597









660,798









1,616,597





































Exhibit I – Alternative performance measures







Alternative performance measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.





EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.





EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are recurring non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.





EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:





EBITDA = Net income for the period + Income tax charges +/- Equity in Earnings (losses) of non-consolidated companies +/- Financial results + Depreciation and amortization +/- Impairment charges/(reversals).





EBITDA is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.









(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three-month period ended





December 31,









Twelve-month period ended





December 31,

















2024









2023









2024









2023











Income for the period





519,131





1,145,781





2,076,773





3,957,833









Income tax charge / (credit)





122,709





(176,848)





479,680





674,956









Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies





(35,283)





(56,859)





(8,548)





(95,404)









Financial results





(48,180)





(93,111)





(129,056)





(220,977)









Depreciation and amortization





167,781





156,347





632,854





548,510











EBITDA









726,158









975,310









3,051,703









4,864,918



































Free Cash Flow





Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.





Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:





Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.





Free cash flow is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.









(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three-month period ended





December 31,









Twelve-month period ended





December 31,

















2024









2023









2024









2023











Net cash provided by operating activities





492,228





835,735





2,866,218





4,395,073









Capital expenditures





(181,870)





(166,820)





(693,956)





(619,445)











Free cash flow









310,358









668,915









2,172,262









3,775,628



































Net Cash / (Debt)





This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company’s leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.





Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:





Net cash = Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments - Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).





Net cash/debt is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.









(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







At December 31,

















2024









2023











Cash and cash equivalents





675,256





1,637,821









Other current investments





2,372,999





1,969,631









Non-current investments





998,251





398,220









Current borrowings





(425,999)





(535,133)









Non-current borrowings





(11,399)





(48,304)











Net cash / (debt)









3,609,108









3,422,235



























Operating working capital days





Operating working capital is the difference between the main operating components of current assets and current liabilities. Operating working capital is a measure of a company’s operational efficiency, and short-term financial health.





Operating working capital days is calculated in the following manner:





Operating working capital days = [(Inventories + Trade receivables – Trade payables – Customer advances) / Annualized quarterly sales ] x 365.





Operating working capital days is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.









(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)







Three-month period ended December 31,

















2024









2023











Inventories





3,709,942





3,921,097









Trade receivables





1,907,507





2,480,889









Customer advances





(206,196)





(263,664)









Trade payables





(880,261)





(1,107,567)











Operating working capital









4,530,992









5,030,755











Annualized quarterly sales







11,380,904









13,659,720











Operating working capital







145









134



























Giovanni Sardagna





Tenaris





1-888-300-5432







www.tenaris.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.