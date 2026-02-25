Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt (TS) Price Target Increased by 14.54% to 51.67

The average one-year price target for Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TS) has been revised to $51.67 / share. This is an increase of 14.54% from the prior estimate of $45.11 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.70 to a high of $62.22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.47% from the latest reported closing price of $54.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaris S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TS is 0.18%, an increase of 16.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.07% to 34,498K shares. The put/call ratio of TS is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Global Investments holds 7,272K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,592K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 46.73% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,964K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351K shares , representing a decrease of 13.03%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,682K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares , representing an increase of 20.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TS by 35.25% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,019K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares , representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TS by 19.88% over the last quarter.

VGENX - Vanguard Energy Fund Investor Shares holds 1,790K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 0.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.