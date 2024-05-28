News & Insights

Tenaris S.A. Continues Aggressive Share Buyback

May 28, 2024

Tenaris SA (TS) has released an update.

Tenaris S.A. has actively proceeded with its Share Buyback Program, acquiring 5,320,600 ordinary shares for a total of approximately €83.78 million, which translates to around USD 90.86 million, during the week of May 20 to May 24, 2024. The company plans to cancel all shares bought under the buyback program, with the total shares held in treasury now standing at 1.87% of its issued share capital. This move underlines Tenaris’s ongoing commitment to shareholder value and capital management.

