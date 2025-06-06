Tenaris S.A. Announces Share Buyback Program of Up to USD 1.2 Billion

Tenaris announces a $1.2 billion share buyback program, beginning June 9, 2025, through a non-discretionary agreement with a bank.

Tenaris S.A. announced a new Share Buyback Program aimed at repurchasing up to USD 1.2 billion worth of its ordinary shares, following the resolution passed at the shareholder meeting on May 6, 2025. The company has entered into a non-discretionary buyback agreement with a financial institution, which will operate independently in executing trades. The first tranche of the buyback will involve up to USD 600 million in purchases starting June 9, 2025, and concluding by December 8, 2025. All shares acquired through this program will be canceled over time, and Tenaris commits to adhering to relevant regulations during the process. The announcement also includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations and involve various risk factors related to oil and gas market conditions.

Tenaris has announced a substantial Share Buyback Program of up to USD 1.2 billion, reflecting confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The buyback agreement is set to be executed in compliance with applicable regulations, ensuring transparency and regulatory adherence.

The program will continue during closed periods, indicating a proactive approach to share management and potential support for share price stability.

Ordinary shares bought back will be cancelled, which may reduce outstanding shares and potentially boost earnings per share over time.

The announcement of a significant share buyback program may indicate that Tenaris does not have sufficient investment opportunities for growth, which could concern investors.

The decision to buy back shares could signal a lack of confidence in the company's current stock valuation or market conditions.

The forward-looking statements caution about risks related to oil and gas prices, implying potential vulnerabilities in Tenaris's business model that could affect future performance.

What is Tenaris's Share Buyback Program?

Tenaris's Share Buyback Program is an initiative to repurchase up to USD 1.2 billion of its ordinary shares.

When will the buyback program start?

The buyback program will start on June 9, 2025, and will end no later than December 8, 2025.

Who will make trading decisions for the buyback?

A primary financial institution, referred to as the Bank, will make independent trading decisions for the buyback.

How much will be spent in the first tranche?

The first tranche of the buyback program will cover up to USD 600 million, excluding customary transaction fees.

What happens to the shares purchased in the buyback?

Any ordinary shares purchased under the program will be cancelled in due course following the buyback.

LUXEMBOURG, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) announced today that pursuant to its Share Buyback Program (the “Program”) announced on May 27, 2025, covering up to USD 1.2 billion, it has entered into a non-discretionary buyback agreement with a primary financial institution (the “Bank”).





The Bank will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of Tenaris’s ordinary shares independently of and uninfluenced by Tenaris. The Program will be executed in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Regulations”). Under the buyback agreement, purchases of shares may continue during any closed periods of Tenaris in accordance with the Regulations.





This first tranche of the Program will cover up to USD 600 million (excluding customary transaction fees) and will start on June 9, 2025, and end no later than December 8, 2025. Ordinary shares purchased under the Program will be cancelled in due course.





Any buyback of ordinary shares pursuant to the Program will be carried out under the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025.







Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.









Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.







