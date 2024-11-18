News & Insights

Tenaris S.A. Advances USD 700 Million Buyback Program

November 18, 2024 — 11:18 am EST

Tenaris SA (TS) has released an update.

Tenaris S.A. has actively engaged in its USD 700 million Share Buyback Program, acquiring 600,000 ordinary shares between November 11-15, 2024, at a cost of approximately USD 11.16 million. The company holds over 54 million treasury shares, accounting for 4.69% of its total issued share capital, and plans to cancel these shares in the future. This strategic move reflects Tenaris’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in its market position.

