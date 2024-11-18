Tenaris S.A. Advances USD 700 Million Buyback Program

Tenaris SA (TS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Tenaris S.A. has actively engaged in its USD 700 million Share Buyback Program, acquiring 600,000 ordinary shares between November 11-15, 2024, at a cost of approximately USD 11.16 million. The company holds over 54 million treasury shares, accounting for 4.69% of its total issued share capital, and plans to cancel these shares in the future. This strategic move reflects Tenaris’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in its market position.

For further insights into TS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.