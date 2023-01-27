Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed at $35.40, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.65% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tenaris S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 119.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.6 billion, up 74.87% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenaris S.A. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.7% higher within the past month. Tenaris S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Tenaris S.A. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.56, so we one might conclude that Tenaris S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, TS's PEG ratio is currently 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

