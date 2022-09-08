Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed at $26.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.

Tenaris S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tenaris S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.91 billion, up 65.94% from the year-ago period.

TS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $11.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +113.9% and +73.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenaris S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.5% higher within the past month. Tenaris S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Tenaris S.A. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.33.

It is also worth noting that TS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Steel - Pipe and Tube stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Tenaris S.A. (TS): Free Stock Analysis Report



