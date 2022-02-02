Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Tenaris S.A. (TS) shares ended the last trading session 6.2% higher at $25.90. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 11.8% gain over the past four weeks.

TS’s shares are heading higher in anticipation of strong fourth-quarter results. The company’s results are expected to be driven by strong sales in its Tubes business segment in North America and higher selling prices. Higher sales of OCTG products are expected to drive sales in North America in the fourth quarter. Higher average selling prices are also expected to offset raw material, energy and logistic cost inflation.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +155.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.02 billion, up 78.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Tenaris S.A., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

