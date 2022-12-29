Tenaris S.A. (TS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed at $35.30, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Tenaris S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 119.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.5 billion, up 70.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $11.73 billion, which would represent changes of +131.55% and +79.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenaris S.A.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. Tenaris S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Tenaris S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.31, so we one might conclude that Tenaris S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, TS's PEG ratio is currently 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

