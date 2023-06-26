Tenaris S.A. (TS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed at $28.39, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tenaris S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, up 50.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.78 billion, up 35.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $14.96 billion, which would represent changes of +41.57% and +27.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenaris S.A.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower within the past month. Tenaris S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tenaris S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.79, which means Tenaris S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TS has a PEG ratio of 2.23 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

