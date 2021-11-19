Tenaris S.A. (TS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Tenaris S.A. (TS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -7.14% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TS was $22.2, representing a -13.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.54 and a 51.95% increase over the 52 week low of $14.61.

TS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). TS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports TS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 594.18%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ts Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TS as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Steel ETF (SLX)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an decrease of -10.88% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of TS at 5.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.