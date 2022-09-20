Tenaris S.A. (TS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed at $26.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.09% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tenaris S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tenaris S.A. to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.91 billion, up 65.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $11.31 billion, which would represent changes of +113.9% and +73.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenaris S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tenaris S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Tenaris S.A. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.69.

We can also see that TS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Steel - Pipe and Tube stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



