Tenaris S.A. - ADR (TS) Price Target Increased by 10.82% to 54.38

The average one-year price target for Tenaris S.A. - ADR (NYSE:TS) has been revised to 54.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.82% from the prior estimate of 49.07 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.88 to a high of 107.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.74% from the latest reported closing price of 33.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaris S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 14.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TS is 0.33%, a decrease of 3.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.87% to 76,421K shares. The put/call ratio of TS is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perpetual holds 12,386K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,858K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TS by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 8,582K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,843K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,023K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,214K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TS by 3.39% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 3,772K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TS by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 3,097K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares, representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TS by 18.63% over the last quarter.

Tenaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenaris S.A. is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes and related services, primarily for the energy industry

